Oracle DBA at Parvana Recruitment – Remote Remote

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Responsible for the implementation, maintenance, performance, integrity and security of a number of Oracle databases.

Designing and creating application databases.

Planning and maintaining database configurations and implementations.

Enforcing database security and investigating and resolving database and production system errors.

Database performance investigation, tuning and recommendations.

Creating database tables and integrating with in-house DB-manager PL/SQL solution in terms of:

Automated data archiving | Automated data compression.



Automated table partitioning | Efficient table queries.

Data restoration.

Integrating application monitoring with existing tools.

Resolution of customer requests within the allocated priority base timeline.

Generating audit and user/environment review based reports.

Generating capacity utilisation historical trending and forecasting reports.

Generating any required ad hoc based reports where needed.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree).

Oracle certifications are advantageous.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5 – 7 years relevant experience in a similar position.

Basic UNIX/Linux knowledge is advantageous.

Knowledge of relational databases and stored procedures is advantageous.

Relevant database SQL query structure knowledge is advantageous.

Knowledge of ERD and USE Case diagrams is advantageous.

