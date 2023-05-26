Project Manager (Contract)

Role Purpose:

As a Project Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality of the projects that come through your department. You will work alongside engineers to ensure the project is completed on time and within budget. You will oversee all aspects of a project from start to finish, ensuring that it is completed successfully and efficiently with minimal delay. This role also requires experience in managing large teams as well as working under pressure when deadlines are tight.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in project management or a related field required.

Proficiency in project management methodology, tools, and templates (includes project planning, schedule development, scope management, and cost management)

7 years of experience in a Senior Project Management role managing projects

5 years of professional experience in the fields of software development or architecture programs that include human resources, operations, financial management and compliance.

Formidable team working skills across matrixed client, supplier, and geographically dispersed virtual teams.

Instrumental in the use of IT methodologies, processes, and standards for project management (e.g., MS Project Server); PMP certification is desirable.

Experience in delivery that includes the use of external suppliers and offshore resources.

Experience in managing and executing large-scale construction projects preferred.

Requirements

Developing and maintaining project management deliverables (schedule, documentation, reporting)and keeping it updated as the project progresses.

Identifying, managing, and communicating changes (risks and issues) that may affect the project’s scope or timeline.

Managing project team members by delegating tasks and setting expectations for performance

Monitoring resource allocation, timelines, and other key metrics to ensure project milestones are met.

Facilitating meetings with stakeholders to ensure effective communication about projects.

Monitoring and controlling work input and scope to ensure that all projects remain on track and in control.

Ensuring the projects and activities are executed in the most efficient and agile way based on agreed company methodologies, tools, and processes.

Planning and managing program stakeholders, scope, activities, conflict resolution, and approach in and across a highly matrixed global organization through direct interaction and communication, regular status reports and personally managing escalations, when necessary

Identifies the state of progress, both from an individual technical perspective and at a more global team level

Collaborates with others to identify and define project requirements.

Performs test validation and review to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Provides complete project management for projects from initial scoping to completion.

Develops systems and controls to track, manage, and communicate projects, schedules, and budgets.

Desired Skills:

