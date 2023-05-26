Project Manager (Quality Improvement) Contract (Wits RHI) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Main purpose of the job:

To provide oversight, technical guidance, mentorship, and capacity building to CATALYST QI teams, coaches, and provincial stakeholders

Location:

Joburg Health District (Gauteng)

Key performance areas:

Work with DOH stakeholders, WRHI Catalyst teams, and other stakeholders to launch and implement Quality Improvement activities and collaboration within supported districts

Host a 2-day charter meeting for the quality improvement collaborative

Leverage existing or support establishment of facility QI structures to support QI collaborative implementation

Support facility QI coaches with QI training to implement QIPs

Train mentor and support implementation plans using tools, SOPs, and other related program documents for effective implementation of QI according to study objectives and targets

Provide on-site and virtual mentorship on a PDSA-based model to identify gaps, implement suggested QI strategies, document changes, and test their impact during specific action periods

Coordinate the work of QI coaches and facility QI teams to ensure proper implementation of QI activities, including QI coaching visits and ensuring compliance with QI processes

Support coaches and teams in continuous learning and improvement to increase and improve PrEP initiation service provision among eligible clients

Collaborate with key stakeholders to leverage learning sessions at the national and regional levels (through the CATALYST cross-country PrEP Exchange platform) that will provide the opportunity for teams to share their experiences (supported by monitoring data) and to learn about best practices and how they can be replicated

Develop and effectively manage relationships with external and internal stakeholders including DoH, DSD, donors, partners and relevant Wits RHI structures and other stakeholders for Catalyst study QIC

Maintain communication and coordination with the Catalyst QI teams to ensure QI programs reporting and sustainability at relevant levels

Serve as a representative of the Catalyst QIC program on both internal and external forums/working groups within the supported districts

Provide feedback to internal and external stakeholders on Quality Improvement initiatives

Ensure data collection, analysis, learning, and knowledge management from the Collaborative to support CATALYST

Ensure all QI-related data collection is conducted as per protocol (QI reports, user surveys, provider surveys, run charts)

Coordinate and participate with M&E staff for indicator development, data collection activities, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) development, data quality assurance policies and procedures, and data review and analysis

Oversee QI data collection, and QI data analysis, provide QI feedback to site staff, and improve site performance based on the analysis and assessments indicators

Jointly develop a knowledge management context for QI briefs every 6 months with coaches and other team members;

Support conducting and documenting data patient feedback system and form semiannual Experienced – based co-design

Present improvement data and story to stakeholders and QI faculty

Support development and updates of QI training materials for the effective transfer of skills in the area of QI to the Catalyst facility staff and QI coaches

Identify QI training and mentorship needs of Catalyst facility QI teams

Provide blended training, mentorship, and coaching to ensure ongoing transfer of knowledge, skills, and competency in the area of QI priorities

Implement learning collaboratives and reviews to ensure the transfer of knowledge and development of skills in QI

Assist in strategic planning and work plan development for QI activities

Contribute to the development of work plans, quarterly and annual reports, and any other reports required by MOSAIC

Document QI training, QI Collaborative activities, and technical assistance activities, and prepare QI-related data for presentation to a diverse range of audiences

Present QI data in dissemination venues

Produce and disseminate technical reports, guides, manuals, success stories, and other written materials

Travel to support country-level activities

Work collaboratively with MOH, relevant MOSAIC points of contact, and other stakeholders to support mechanisms for regular engagement with national and subnational decisionmakers, site managers, health care providers, youth and community advisory group representatives, and civil society representatives involved in CATALYST through learning sessions conducted three times per year

Collaborate with Lab and Pharmacy personnel and QI leads to oversee the management of HIV testing commodities and PrEP products

Participate in QI faculty meetings and provide regular country-level updates

Maintain relationships with stakeholders and partners

Participate in the regional PrEP Exchange, organized for members of each country’s QI collaborative

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in on-going training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy-setting workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

Professional Nursing Degree or Diploma, or equivalent in Public Health Management or related fields

Training in quality improvement principles

NIMART Certification

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 5 years of management experience in the public sector which includes HIV/TB Management, PrEP programs, QI method application, project implementation, training, and mentorship

Prior experience the oversight of the implementing quality/performance improvement programs/ Quality Improvement Collaborative model is desirable

Experience in developing and conducting QI training and mentorship

Knowledge of all levels of health systems and data management

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Certification in HIV management or related postgraduate qualification will be an advantage

Sound technical knowledge of QI HIV/TB and sustainability Programme

Demonstrated writing ability and strong data analytic skills for decision making

Experience working with HIV/TB/QI donor-funded programmers Exceptional organizational, and computer skills, self-driven team player

Diverse skills and ability to adapt to complex situations

Exceptional levels of written and verbal English communication skills

Prior experience in intervention/implementation research studies will be added advantage including publications

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 08 June 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

BackgroundThe Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

