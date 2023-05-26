Python Backend Engineer – Gauteng

May 26, 2023

We are looking for a Python Backend Engineer to be placed in Johannesburg or Cape Town. The role of the Serverless Backend Engineer is responsible for understanding requirements and building solutions under a serverless architecture model. The Serverless Backend Engineer reports directly to the Product Owner and the Team Leader.

  • AWS components such as Lambda, SQS , Dynamo DB

  • AWS API Gateway

  • Terraform

  • Python 3.9

  • Pytest

  • Knowledge of Rest API integrations

  • Openapi, swagger

  • GitHub actions for CI CD

  • Docker and Docker compose

  • Makefile

  • Build solutions from requirements received from product owner.

  • Be able to work in agile environment.

  • Able to build POC solutions and demonstrate/present.

  • Able to elaborate and present his work efforts twice a month in open meeting company sessions.

  • Be able to brainstorm solutions with team member.

  • Good communication skills.

  • Be available to work in an office when it’s necessary.

  • Be able to report on his work using agile tools such as JIRA.

  • Be able to elaborate and document his work in confluence.

  • Communicative and proactive.

  • Strategic

  • Leading with Influence

  • Collaboration (Relating)

  • Customer First

  • Execution

  • Innovation (Perspective)

  • Personal Mastery (Learning

Desired Skills:

  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Management of Financial Resources
  • Time Management

