Sandton Central adapts to hybrid work

Following the significant shift towards remote and hybrid work models in recent years, Sandton Central is experiencing a resurgence as it adapts to the evolving needs and requirements of office tenants.

Elaine Jack, district improvement manager of Sandton Central Management District, notes: “We are witnessing a re-energisation of the Sandton Central district, which is rapidly adapting to meet the demands of a new era in the workplace. The community is thriving, with an influx of commuters and bustling activity in the area.”

Key indicators of growth and revitalisation in Sandton Central include:

* An increasing number of commuters travelling into the Sandton Central Business District (CBD) daily.

* Corporates implementing hybrid work models, enabling employees to work both from the office and from home.

* Foot traffic figures in Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square surpassing pre-Covid levels.

* A notable uptick in hotel occupancy rates in the district.

Robert Jasper, GM of Sandton Sun and Southern Sun Hotels, adds: “We have experienced excellent occupancy levels in our Sandton Central hotels in the last quarter. The demand is driven by a strong domestic business market, growing international tourism, and the return of airline crews and national sports teams. Our guests are thoroughly enjoying the shopping, dining, and entertainment options available in the area.”

The recent reopening of the Sandton Convention Centre has also contributed to the district’s rejuvenation, showcasing significant growth in local and international conference and convention bookings.

Sandton Central employs visible ‘Men in Red’ ambassadors who patrol the precinct on foot and in vehicles. The district also provides a 24-hour emergency medical service and operates 240 CCTV cameras to ensure the highest safety standards are consistently maintained.

“As Sandton Central continues to adapt and flourish, the district is proud to solidify its position as a leading business and lifestyle destination in South Africa,” says Jack.