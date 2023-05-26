Senior Developers Java/JavaScript – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our top client in the Insurance industry is urgently looking for excellent Java, JavaScript Senior Developers: We are looking for someone who works independently taking full responsibility for a certain area. Works on software engineering projects using available frameworks and tools and establishing plans for projects with on-time and on-budget project goals. Primary role in Software Development in line with agreed plans and strategies

IT Related Degree

5+ years’ experience working as a software developer

Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements.

Experience in microservices architecture and RESTful API services

Familiarity working with Cloud Technologies (AWS)

Knowledge of frontend JavaScript frameworks such as Angular

Knowledge of CI/CD practices

Proficient knowledge of one or more: Java, JavaScript etc

Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests

Data migration, transformation, and scripting

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of epics, features, stories to be delivered

Delivery of a well-structured and standard designed solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team

The management and optimization of applications for maximum speed and scalability

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients

