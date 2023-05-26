Senior Developers Java/JavaScript – Gauteng Johannesburg North

May 26, 2023

Our top client in the Insurance industry is urgently looking for excellent Java, JavaScript Senior Developers: We are looking for someone who works independently taking full responsibility for a certain area. Works on software engineering projects using available frameworks and tools and establishing plans for projects with on-time and on-budget project goals. Primary role in Software Development in line with agreed plans and strategies

  • IT Related Degree
  • 5+ years’ experience working as a software developer
  • Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements.
  • Experience in microservices architecture and RESTful API services
  • Familiarity working with Cloud Technologies (AWS)
  • Knowledge of frontend JavaScript frameworks such as Angular
  • Knowledge of CI/CD practices
  • Proficient knowledge of one or more: Java, JavaScript etc
  • Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
  • Data migration, transformation, and scripting
  • Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of epics, features, stories to be delivered
  • Delivery of a well-structured and standard designed solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team
  • The management and optimization of applications for maximum speed and scalability
  • Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients

