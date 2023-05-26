Senior Oracle Business Analyst (Finance) – Gauteng Halfway House

Join our team as a Senior Oracle Business Analyst, Finance IT, where you’ll play a pivotal role in analyzing our business environment to identify IT-related gaps and opportunities for process improvement. As a senior member, you will plan, design, and implement new IT solutions to enhance our finance operations. You may also be involved in projects beyond our immediate IT environment in the medium to long term.

Required Prior Learning:

10+ years of experience in business/system analysis.

BSc in Computer Science, Finance, or equivalent degrees.

Key Objectives:

Analyze the business information requirements to determine system requirements.

Assess the use and utilization of current systems and identify any shortcomings.

Evaluate potential application solutions for suitability and fit within our existing systems environment.

Create comprehensive business and functional specifications.

Implement and configure application solutions, including both in-house developed and application packages.

Lead and manage application projects from inception to completion, ensuring adherence to specifications, architectural standards, and project plans.

Develop and maintain system and business process documentation.

Collaborate with Operations in the rollout of new projects.

Core Competencies:

Effectively interact with CFOs, Financial Managers, and Accountants, demonstrating a strong understanding and interpretation of a company’s financial results.

Oracle EBS R12 implementation and support experience.

Familiarity with the Pharmaceutical or FMCG business environment and related processes.

System design experience.

Proficiency in various modules and business processes, including Procure to Pay (Purchase Orders & Accounts Payable), Trade Marketing, Financial Accounting (General Ledger, GLWand, Subledger Accounting, Report Wand), Fixed Assets, Cash Management, and eb-Tax.

Financial background.

Project management experience.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team.

Conduct training sessions effectively.

Strong communication, analytical, and problem-solving skills.

Excellent facilitation, planning, and organizing abilities, with a proven track record of meeting deadlines and objectives.

If you possess the required qualifications and skills and are eager to take on the role of Senior Oracle Business Analyst, Finance IT, we invite you to submit your application. Join our team and contribute to our finance operations while leveraging Oracle solutions. We look forward to hearing from you soon!

Desired Skills:

Analysis

Business Systems

Design

Planning

Systems Analysis

About The Employer:

Pharmaceutical

Learn more/Apply for this position