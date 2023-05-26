Senior Project Manager

Developing and maintaining project management deliverables (schedule, documentation, reporting)and keeping it updated as the project progresses

Managing project team members by delegating tasks and setting expectations for performance

Monitoring resource allocation, timelines, and other key metrics to ensure project milestones are met

Facilitating meetings with stakeholders to ensure effective communication about projects

Monitoring and controlling work input and scope to ensure that all projects remain on track and in control

Ensuring the projects and activities are executed in the most ecient and agile way based on agreed company methodologies, tools, and processes

Identies the state of progress, both from an individual technical perspective and at a more global team level

Collaborates with others to identify and dene project requirements

Performs test validation and review to improve the eciency and effectiveness of Provides complete project management for projects from initial scoping to completion

Develops systems and controls to track, manage, and communicate projects, schedules, and budgets

Qualications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in project management or a related field required

7 years of experience in a Senior Project Management role managing projects

5 years of professional experience in the elds of software development or architecture programs that include human resources, operations, nancial management and compliance

Instrumental in the use of IT methodologies, processes, and standards for project management (e.g., MS Project Server); PMP certication is desirable

Experience in delivery that includes the use of external suppliers and offshore resources

Experience in managing and executing large-scale construction projects preferred

