Do you want to Work from Home and beat the rush hour traffic?
We have an excellent long-term contract for the perfect Senior Project Manager with experience in managing large teams as well as working under pressure when deadlines are tight.
You will be required to have the following:
Candidate Requirements:
- Developing and maintaining project management deliverables (schedule, documentation, reporting)and keeping it updated as the project progresses
- Managing project team members by delegating tasks and setting expectations for performance
- Monitoring resource allocation, timelines, and other key metrics to ensure project milestones are met
- Facilitating meetings with stakeholders to ensure effective communication about projects
- Monitoring and controlling work input and scope to ensure that all projects remain on track and in control
- Ensuring the projects and activities are executed in the most ecient and agile way based on agreed company methodologies, tools, and processes
- Identies the state of progress, both from an individual technical perspective and at a more global team level
- Collaborates with others to identify and dene project requirements
- Performs test validation and review to improve the eciency and effectiveness of Provides complete project management for projects from initial scoping to completion
- Develops systems and controls to track, manage, and communicate projects, schedules, and budgets
Qualications and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in project management or a related field required
- 7 years of experience in a Senior Project Management role managing projects
- 5 years of professional experience in the elds of software development or architecture programs that include human resources, operations, nancial management and compliance
- Instrumental in the use of IT methodologies, processes, and standards for project management (e.g., MS Project Server); PMP certication is desirable
- Experience in delivery that includes the use of external suppliers and offshore resources
- Experience in managing and executing large-scale construction projects preferred
Our Client is a top consulting company focusing on the South African and International market. Our company offerrs the consultant brand-new state of art technology as it is developed.
Send me your updated CV and we can talk about how we can get you in touch.
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- MS Project Server
- PMP
- Construction
- Project plan
- Project budget
- Project resources
- Management Projects
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree