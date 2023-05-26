Senior Test Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Test Analyst – Manual and Automation Testing to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

As a Senior Test Analyst, you will be responsible for manual testing, integration testing, and defining and implementing automation testing strategies

You will work closely with the development team and other stakeholders to ensure the delivery of a reliable, user-friendly, and high-performance website

Develop and execute comprehensive test plans, test cases, and test scripts for the financial services website

Perform manual testing to validate the functionality, usability, and performance of the website across different browsers and devices

Conduct integration testing to ensure seamless interaction between various components and systems

Define and implement effective automation testing strategies, frameworks, and tools to improve testing efficiency and coverage

Collaborate with the development team to identify, reproduce, and report software defects and track their resolution

Work closely with business analysts and product owners to understand requirements and provide input during the development process to ensure testability and quality

Analyze test results, identify trends, and communicate findings to stakeholders, including management, development team, and Scrum Master

Mentor and guide junior team members in testing best practices, methodologies, and tools

Stay updated with the latest testing trends, technologies, and best practices to continuously improve the testing process

Experience

Relevant certifications, such as ISTQB Certified Tester

Proven experience as a Senior Test Analyst or similar role, preferably in the insurance / financial services industry

Strong expertise in manual testing techniques, including test planning, test case design, and execution

Extensive experience in integration testing, ensuring the seamless interaction of various components and systems

Proficiency in defining and implementing automation testing frameworks, using industry-standard tools such as Selenium, Cucumber, or similar

Solid understanding of software development life cycle (SDLC) and agile methodologies

Familiarity with financial services concepts, products, and regulatory requirements is highly desirable

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams

Proven ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet project deadlines

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

Insurance

Finance

Testing

Selenium

SDLC

ISTQB Certified

Manual Testing

Testing Automation

Test Cases

