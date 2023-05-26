Senior Test Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Test Analyst – Manual and Automation Testing to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- As a Senior Test Analyst, you will be responsible for manual testing, integration testing, and defining and implementing automation testing strategies
- You will work closely with the development team and other stakeholders to ensure the delivery of a reliable, user-friendly, and high-performance website
- Develop and execute comprehensive test plans, test cases, and test scripts for the financial services website
- Perform manual testing to validate the functionality, usability, and performance of the website across different browsers and devices
- Conduct integration testing to ensure seamless interaction between various components and systems
- Define and implement effective automation testing strategies, frameworks, and tools to improve testing efficiency and coverage
- Collaborate with the development team to identify, reproduce, and report software defects and track their resolution
- Work closely with business analysts and product owners to understand requirements and provide input during the development process to ensure testability and quality
- Analyze test results, identify trends, and communicate findings to stakeholders, including management, development team, and Scrum Master
- Mentor and guide junior team members in testing best practices, methodologies, and tools
- Stay updated with the latest testing trends, technologies, and best practices to continuously improve the testing process
Experience
- Relevant certifications, such as ISTQB Certified Tester
- Proven experience as a Senior Test Analyst or similar role, preferably in the insurance / financial services industry
- Strong expertise in manual testing techniques, including test planning, test case design, and execution
- Extensive experience in integration testing, ensuring the seamless interaction of various components and systems
- Proficiency in defining and implementing automation testing frameworks, using industry-standard tools such as Selenium, Cucumber, or similar
- Solid understanding of software development life cycle (SDLC) and agile methodologies
- Familiarity with financial services concepts, products, and regulatory requirements is highly desirable
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams
- Proven ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet project deadlines
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Insurance
- Finance
- Testing
- Selenium
- SDLC
- ISTQB Certified
- Manual Testing
- Testing Automation
- Test Cases