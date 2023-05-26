Snr. Business Analyst

May 26, 2023

Our client based in Cape Town has an opportunity for a Senior Business Analyst (Software Development) for a 6 month contract.
EXPERIENCE:

  • Minimum of 5 years IT Business Analysis experience in a Custom Development environment all of which at a senior level.
  • Experience with Reporting Services would be advantageous.
  • Experience in Entity Relationship Modelling. Experience with prototyping tools such as Expression Blend will also be advantageous.

CORE SKILLS:

  • Business process analysis and re-engineering in a software development project.
  • Functional specification compilation
  • Workshops facilitation and information gathering skills.
  • Use-case, test pack and test plan compilation skills.
  • Knowledge of relevant technology, tools, and middleware that enable business process enablement and business user productivity.
  • Verbal and written communication skills, with an ability to express complex technical concepts in business terms.
  • Analytical, problem-solving, and conceptual skills.

MUST HAVE:

  Proficient in verbal communication in English
  • Proficient in verbal communication in English
  • Requirements elicitation and management
  • Expert knowledge of how information technology systems function
  • Knowledge and experience in developing strategic information systems plans


Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Software Development
  • IT Systems funtion
  • Documentation

