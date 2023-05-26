Snr. Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client based in Cape Town has an opportunity for a Senior Business Analyst (Software Development) for a 6 month contract.

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of 5 years IT Business Analysis experience in a Custom Development environment all of which at a senior level.

Experience with Reporting Services would be advantageous.

Experience in Entity Relationship Modelling. Experience with prototyping tools such as Expression Blend will also be advantageous.

CORE SKILLS:

Business process analysis and re-engineering in a software development project.

Functional specification compilation

Workshops facilitation and information gathering skills.

Use-case, test pack and test plan compilation skills.

Knowledge of relevant technology, tools, and middleware that enable business process enablement and business user productivity.

Verbal and written communication skills, with an ability to express complex technical concepts in business terms.

Analytical, problem-solving, and conceptual skills.

MUST HAVE:

Proficient in verbal communication in English

Requirements elicitation and management

Expert knowledge of how information technology systems function

Knowledge and experience in developing strategic information systems plans





Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Software Development

IT Systems funtion

Documentation

