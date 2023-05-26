Snr. Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client based in Cape Town has an opportunity for a Senior Business Analyst (Software Development) for a 6 month contract.
EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum of 5 years IT Business Analysis experience in a Custom Development environment all of which at a senior level.
- Experience with Reporting Services would be advantageous.
- Experience in Entity Relationship Modelling. Experience with prototyping tools such as Expression Blend will also be advantageous.
CORE SKILLS:
- Business process analysis and re-engineering in a software development project.
- Functional specification compilation
- Workshops facilitation and information gathering skills.
- Use-case, test pack and test plan compilation skills.
- Knowledge of relevant technology, tools, and middleware that enable business process enablement and business user productivity.
- Verbal and written communication skills, with an ability to express complex technical concepts in business terms.
- Analytical, problem-solving, and conceptual skills.
MUST HAVE:
- Proficient in verbal communication in English
- Requirements elicitation and management
- Expert knowledge of how information technology systems function
- Knowledge and experience in developing strategic information systems plans
