Software Engineer at SFG Engineering – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

May 26, 2023

Job requirements:
Trade or Tertiary Qualification

  • Must have Automation and instrumentation related trades.

PLC and Network Systems

  • Hands on experience
  • 5 years minimum

Rockwell range of software

  • Hands on experience – Preferable

STCW (Standards of Training, Certification & Watchkeeping for Seafarers), Courses:

  • MFA (First Aid)
  • FF (Fire Prevention & Fire Fighting)
  • PST (Personal Survival Techniques)
  • PSSR (Personal Safety & Social Responsibility)
  • HUET (Helicopter Underwater Escape Training)
  • CSA (Competence in Security Awareness)
  • Valid Seafarer Medical
  • Valid SAPS Police Clearance (RSA/Namibia)
  • Valid Passport
  • Seamans Record Book

Job responsibilities:
The Software Engineer is responsible for all mining and plant PLC, SCADA and network systems operating optimally.

SHES (SAFETY, HEALTH, ENVIRONMENT, SECURITY:

  • Ensure compliance with Group Safety and Security policies.
  • Complete Risk Assessments on all activities

PRODUCTION

  • Maintain mining and plant PLC networks and SCADA systems
  • Modify software and hardware as required by on site changes

REPORTING

  • Ensure SCADA daily reports are sent to Head Office
  • Ensure all change and modification reports are sent to the IT Manager
  • Management of PLC and SCADA record/reports as required

TEAMWORK

  • Work alongside other functions as necessary
  • Be proactive and creative in problem solving and demonstrate initiative

Specific Requirements/Additional information

  • Excellent communicating, planning, organizing and management skills
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
  • Service delivery orientated, taking ownership and responsibility for tasks
  • Ability to work independently with minimal supervision
  • Excellent technical abilities

Desired Skills:

  • Automation
  • Instrumentation
  • PLC
  • Scada
  • Mining network systems
  • Rockwell software

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Marine Industry

