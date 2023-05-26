Software Engineer at SFG Engineering – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Job requirements:
Trade or Tertiary Qualification
- Must have Automation and instrumentation related trades.
PLC and Network Systems
- Hands on experience
- 5 years minimum
Rockwell range of software
- Hands on experience – Preferable
STCW (Standards of Training, Certification & Watchkeeping for Seafarers), Courses:
- MFA (First Aid)
- FF (Fire Prevention & Fire Fighting)
- PST (Personal Survival Techniques)
- PSSR (Personal Safety & Social Responsibility)
- HUET (Helicopter Underwater Escape Training)
- CSA (Competence in Security Awareness)
- Valid Seafarer Medical
- Valid SAPS Police Clearance (RSA/Namibia)
- Valid Passport
- Seamans Record Book
Job responsibilities:
The Software Engineer is responsible for all mining and plant PLC, SCADA and network systems operating optimally.
SHES (SAFETY, HEALTH, ENVIRONMENT, SECURITY:
- Ensure compliance with Group Safety and Security policies.
- Complete Risk Assessments on all activities
PRODUCTION
- Maintain mining and plant PLC networks and SCADA systems
- Modify software and hardware as required by on site changes
REPORTING
- Ensure SCADA daily reports are sent to Head Office
- Ensure all change and modification reports are sent to the IT Manager
- Management of PLC and SCADA record/reports as required
TEAMWORK
- Work alongside other functions as necessary
- Be proactive and creative in problem solving and demonstrate initiative
Specific Requirements/Additional information
- Excellent communicating, planning, organizing and management skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
- Service delivery orientated, taking ownership and responsibility for tasks
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision
- Excellent technical abilities
Desired Skills:
- Automation
- Instrumentation
- PLC
- Scada
- Mining network systems
- Rockwell software
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Marine Industry