Software Engineer at SFG Engineering – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Job requirements:

Trade or Tertiary Qualification

Must have Automation and instrumentation related trades.

PLC and Network Systems

Hands on experience

5 years minimum

Rockwell range of software

Hands on experience – Preferable

STCW (Standards of Training, Certification & Watchkeeping for Seafarers), Courses:

MFA (First Aid)

FF (Fire Prevention & Fire Fighting)

PST (Personal Survival Techniques)

PSSR (Personal Safety & Social Responsibility)

HUET (Helicopter Underwater Escape Training)

CSA (Competence in Security Awareness)

Valid Seafarer Medical

Valid SAPS Police Clearance (RSA/Namibia)

Valid Passport

Seamans Record Book

Job responsibilities:

The Software Engineer is responsible for all mining and plant PLC, SCADA and network systems operating optimally.

SHES (SAFETY, HEALTH, ENVIRONMENT, SECURITY:

Ensure compliance with Group Safety and Security policies.

Complete Risk Assessments on all activities

PRODUCTION

Maintain mining and plant PLC networks and SCADA systems

Modify software and hardware as required by on site changes

REPORTING

Ensure SCADA daily reports are sent to Head Office

Ensure all change and modification reports are sent to the IT Manager

Management of PLC and SCADA record/reports as required

TEAMWORK

Work alongside other functions as necessary

Be proactive and creative in problem solving and demonstrate initiative

Specific Requirements/Additional information

Excellent communicating, planning, organizing and management skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Service delivery orientated, taking ownership and responsibility for tasks

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Excellent technical abilities

Desired Skills:

Automation

Instrumentation

PLC

Scada

Mining network systems

Rockwell software

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Marine Industry

