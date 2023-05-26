Solution Architect (MS Dynamics 365) at Tipp Focus Group – Gauteng Centurion

In this exciting role as Solution Architect, you will design the Microsoft solutions focusing on Dynamics 365, SharePoint, PowerBI and Azure according to customer requirements, provide the knowledge and recommendations for the installation maintenance and upgrade of the system, support solutioning and responding to proposal.

Additionally you will collaborate with project teams to review configuration, data migration, and integration and oversee installations operation of secure and highly available platform server and networks on premise, as well as support/design integrations with customer systems

Position Contribution:

The Solution Architect role is to lead the design and architecture for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation for various clients.

The Solution Architect will cover the following:

Ensure sound design and architecture processes are followed. Advising the business when required and utilising third parties to create capacity;

Lead the solution design for the Dynamics 365 programme, creating and maintaining all aspects of solution architecture with a focus on business engagement and documentation – essentially defining the Dynamics 365 architecture and technology frameworks;

Be responsible for developing and maintaining the architectural road map, combining solution, integration and infrastructure activities also from an operational perspective;

Guide and enable the business, partners and technology teams in the Dynamics 365 implementation, providing frameworks, architecture and procedures as required;

Work closely with the application support specialists to maintain software applications and integrations, ensuring pragmatic use of ‘best practice’ control and process are applied.;

Work with technology partners to collaboratively set standards for software development process around Dynamics 365 and associated technologies; and

Lead & promote a positive and collaborative team culture, spanning the Technology group and wider business.

Responsibilities

Engage early with programme manager and project managers to accurately estimate & plan resourcing requirements across the Dynamics 365 programme;

Liaise with the PMO and Programme Manager to understand dependent projects and points of business engagement for the programme team;

Work with the programme manager and programme team to develop and maintain software application roadmaps, providing visibility to the business about the activities required for the Programme; and

Build strong working relationships with business, technical leads and technology teams

Desired Skills:

MS dynamics 365

AWS

AZURE

Solution Architecture

IT Strategy

Application Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Consulting

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Client was established in 2000 in terms of the Skills Development Act (as amended). The public entity aims to facilitate the skills development needs of the Wholesale and Retail Sector through the implementation of learning programmes, disbursement of grants and monitoring of education and training as outlined in the National Skills Development Plan (NSDP).

