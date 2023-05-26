Statistical/Data Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

The ISA CoE objective is to ensure that Infrastructure South Africa becomes the leading and “go-to” authority on Infrastructure Research, Information, Long-term Planning and Guidance in South Africa and Africa.

The statistical/data analyst will play a leading role in conducting statistical analysis to ensure this mandate of the ISA CoE is achieved.

QUALIFICATIONS:

• NQF 7 qualification in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, information Science or other relevant qualification.

• Post graduate qualifications will be an added advantage.

EXPERIENCE AN KNOWLEDGE:

• 5-8 years working experience as a business data analyst or data analyst.

• Knowledge and understanding of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analysing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS, R, Stata etc).

• Knowledge and understanding of data visualisation tools such as Power BI and Tableau

• Knowledge and understanding of GIS.

• Knowledge and understanding of reporting packages (Business Objects etc), databases (SQL NoSQL etc), programming (XML, Javascript, Python or ETL frameworks).

• Knowledge and understanding of data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Collecting, compiling and analysing data from various databases and performing statistical analyses

• Performing data quality and validation checks.

• Developing and implementing databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality

• Performing statistical programming utilizing a variety of statistical software packages to summarize data and create reports and/or visual presentations

• Providing data and statistical assistance regarding the development of analytical models and unit-based decision support systems

• Developing and helping to analyse infrastructure indices.

• Maintaining and updating a repository of all the data

• Conducting Ex Post Evaluation of projects

• Conducting benefit realisation assessment reports

• Contributing to infrastructure research reports

TECHNICAL/FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES:

• Excellent communication and report writing skills

• Self-starter who solves problems with little to no guidance

• Strong business and financial acumen

• Strong Project Management Skills

• Strong Analytical Skills

• Planning and Organizing

• Problem Solving

• Attention to detail

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

• Self-motivated and self-driven skills

• Coping with pressures and Setbacks

• Negotiating and influencing

• Interpersonal skills

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

As our entity (IDC) provides financing and funding, the need to ensure Trust, Honesty and Integrity in all financial and non-financial activities must be above reproach.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position