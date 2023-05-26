The ISA CoE objective is to ensure that Infrastructure South Africa becomes the leading and “go-to” authority on Infrastructure Research, Information, Long-term Planning and Guidance in South Africa and Africa.
The statistical/data analyst will play a leading role in conducting statistical analysis to ensure this mandate of the ISA CoE is achieved.
QUALIFICATIONS:
• NQF 7 qualification in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, information Science or other relevant qualification.
• Post graduate qualifications will be an added advantage.
EXPERIENCE AN KNOWLEDGE:
• 5-8 years working experience as a business data analyst or data analyst.
• Knowledge and understanding of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analysing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS, R, Stata etc).
• Knowledge and understanding of data visualisation tools such as Power BI and Tableau
• Knowledge and understanding of GIS.
• Knowledge and understanding of reporting packages (Business Objects etc), databases (SQL NoSQL etc), programming (XML, Javascript, Python or ETL frameworks).
• Knowledge and understanding of data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Collecting, compiling and analysing data from various databases and performing statistical analyses
• Performing data quality and validation checks.
• Developing and implementing databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality
• Performing statistical programming utilizing a variety of statistical software packages to summarize data and create reports and/or visual presentations
• Providing data and statistical assistance regarding the development of analytical models and unit-based decision support systems
• Developing and helping to analyse infrastructure indices.
• Maintaining and updating a repository of all the data
• Conducting Ex Post Evaluation of projects
• Conducting benefit realisation assessment reports
• Contributing to infrastructure research reports
TECHNICAL/FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES:
• Excellent communication and report writing skills
• Self-starter who solves problems with little to no guidance
• Strong business and financial acumen
• Strong Project Management Skills
• Strong Analytical Skills
• Planning and Organizing
• Problem Solving
• Attention to detail
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:
• Self-motivated and self-driven skills
• Coping with pressures and Setbacks
• Negotiating and influencing
• Interpersonal skills
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:
As our entity (IDC) provides financing and funding, the need to ensure Trust, Honesty and Integrity in all financial and non-financial activities must be above reproach.
Desired Skills:
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Complex Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Management of Financial Resources
- Time Management