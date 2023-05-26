System Developer (Software Developer/C#/LIMS) at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

Our Client, Autolab a division of the South African Sugar Association has a permanent opportunity available for a System Developer (Software Developer/C#/LIMS) based in Mount Edgecombe, KwaZulu- Natal

Autolab’s development team builds products for the exchange and management of laboratory and weighbridge information. The internationally recognized LIMS package they use allows for development in C# to deliver first-rate software products to customers across many locations. As a small specialist department, they pride themselves on being able to couple technical excellence in software engineering with a strong understanding of customer needs.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Develop and implement software using C#, HTML, CSS, TypeScript, VGL, and ASP.Net under the direction of the Autolab Manager.

Provide network, application, Oracle database, and operating system support to end-users

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

A Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or Information Systems

C#, HTML, CSS, Typescript

ASP.NET Framework and ASP.NET CORE (MVC)

Angular

Azure

Experience in any of the current SQL database management systems, preferably Oracle

Expertise in Object-Oriented Design, Database Design, and XML Schema

Experience with Agile software development methodologies.

At least 3 years of working experience as a software/systems developer

Knowledge and Skills:

Knowledge of serial communications protocols and linking serial devices into computer systems will be an advantage

An endorsement-free code 08 driver’s license

Remuneration and Benefits:

Market Related plus Benefits

Benefits of joining Autolab/SASA Team:

Work in close collaboration with the rest of their highly skilled team

Learn from other talented developers

Exposure to desktop applications, portals, databases

Autolab builds careers around successful candidates’ talent – this is not just a job

Friendly, caring atmosphere, an on-site canteen, Virgin Active in close proximity

Autolab builds products, they are not an internal IT department

Formal software engineering best practice

Application Procedure:

Please provide comprehensive information when submitting your CV as this will assist with the short-listing process. If possible, indicate you current total guaranteed remuneration package and any variable benefits.

Autolab will contact applicants who appear to best fit their requirements with a request that they provide a more detailed CV and furnish copies of their academic records.

Important to Note:

SASA recognizes the need for employers in South Africa to contribute to transformation through active support for the provisions of the Employment Equity Act and Black Economic Empowerment legislation and recognizes the high level of unemployment in our country.

Accordingly, the first priority is the provision of employment opportunities to South African nationals. Applications for employment by foreign nationals are considered only in the event that a comprehensive recruitment process has failed to result in the appointment of a suitable South African candidate.

Desired Skills:

System Developer

Software Developer

C#

