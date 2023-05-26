Technical Lead

Our client is searching for a Technical Lead (Java; AWS/ Azure) to join them on a permanent opportunity in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

The Technical Lead is responsible for defining, planning, allocating, and directing the software engineers and software quality engineers within one or more feature teams to manage and oversee the clients strategic development initiatives.

The successful candidate will oversee and participate in technical solutions delivery, interpreting business requirements, defining technical tasks, engineering quality software, performing end-to-end testing, and supporting and troubleshooting technical questions, and software database issues.

Qualification required:

BSc Comp Science or B.COMM Informatics

Preferred Qualification:

Post Graduate Degree: Information Technology

Industry-related certifications e.g. Cloud certifications.

Agile Software development methodologies and associated practices such as Continuous Integration, Software Defined Infrastructure, Evolutionary Architecture, etc.

Experience Required:

5-7 Years of proven ability to work effectively as both a team leader and as a member of a small team of technical staff working in an agile development environment.

Track record in capability and competency building and coaching of staff is required.

Minimum 1-2 years experience as a manager running a portfolio of 10+ technical experts

8-10 Years of broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions.

Experience in a combination of the below:

– AWS services

– Services

– Optimizely

– Adobe Analytics

– Google Places

– Microsoft Azure

– Azure Power Automate

– Java (Spring Framework)

– JavaScript (React)

– Python

– Redis

– HSQLDB

– PostgreSQL

– DynamoDB

– Selenium

– Jest

Duties/Responsibilities:

Responsible for constructing the Engineering teams

Management of the teams specifically through Performance management and career development

Build and improve the capability to ensure the effectiveness of the software engineering practice against industry

Oversee technical solutions delivery and management in line with Group Tech and Ops quality and engineering standards and practices

Ensures that practice capability (process, methods, tools, etc.) are compliant with Internal Audit requirements.

Adhere to Agile methodologies and follows Agile principles through work outputs and behaviors

Co-ordinate and participate in the delivery of application code

Responsible for defining, maintaining and enforcing software engineering practices, policies, procedures and standards across the allocated feature team or teams.

Responsible and accountable for defining, maintaining and enforcing the test automation strategy for Digital Platforms.

Responsible and accountable for ensuring high-quality input into the build and release management processes to ensure high availability and predictability of releases.

Ensure alignment across feature teams and partners in the delivery of Software Engineering services.

Providing strategic vision and operational leadership to Digital Platforms Software Engineering.

Providing technical risk analysis of releases.

Lead a team of 8 to 20 people and ensure that sound people management practices are applied across the area in order to build a healthy team culture.

Behavioral Competencies:

Solving Problems

Influencing People

Adapting Approaches

Delivering Results

Technical Competencies:

Data Analytics

Feasibility/Viability assessment

Agile Concepts

Agile Development

Automation

Emerging Technology Monitoring

IT Architecture

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

