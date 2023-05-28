Senior Data Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Senior Enterprise Data Architect
12-Month Contract (Renewable)
Salary: Hourly
Qualifications:
- BSc Computer Science or BComm Information Systems / Informatics or a similarly relevant Information Technology degree from a recognized university.
- Relevant Information & data system certifications e.g. Microsoft, Oracle, SAP & other
- Architecture practice and modeling-related certifications e.g., DAMA, TOGAF, Bredemeyer, Zachmann, UML, eTOM, SOA & other
- Architecture tooling certifications & experience e.g., Sparx, Casewise, ARIS, iServer & other.
- Supporting technology or business domain certifications
Experience:
- 8+ years’ experience as an architecture practitioner
- 5+ years’ experience in Information architecture and solution design
- 3+ years’ experience in leading/managing Information & data architecture teams
- 5+ years’ experience in implementing large, mid-size and small Information & data solutions/projects
- Detailed experience and successful track record in establishing Information & data architecture capabilities, defining and driving their adoption e.g., Data Integration, Business Intelligence, Data Quality, Data Governance, Data Security, Data Classification
- Knowledgeable in the design and construction of common information architectures that enable well-integrated transactional, collaborative, and analytical systems – internal, partner and 3rd party data integration.
- Experience with different data management systems and structures e.g., Microsoft, Oracle, CouchDB, MongoDB, IBM or other
- Data/information modeling expertise at the enterprise level
- Understanding of common information architecture frameworks (such as Dama, Zachman and FEAF)
- Understanding of differences between relational modeling and object modeling
- Understanding of taxonomies and ontologies, as well as the challenges of applying structured techniques (data modeling) to less structured sources
- Understanding of metamodels
- Experience creating information policies to support the effective design of information systems and the use of information across the enterprise
- Experience with various information modeling techniques (such as data flow diagrams, entity-relationship diagrams or create/read/update/delete matrices)
- Familiarity with business intelligence and data warehousing patterns and techniques
- Experience and understanding of different data structures and their uses i.e. structured, unstructured, and semi[1]structured
- Experience in the design of regulatory data and Information solutions
Desired Skills:
- Senior Data Architect
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree