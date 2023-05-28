Senior Data Architect

May 28, 2023

Senior Enterprise Data Architect

12-Month Contract (Renewable)
Salary: Hourly

Qualifications:

  • BSc Computer Science or BComm Information Systems / Informatics or a similarly relevant Information Technology degree from a recognized university.
  • Relevant Information & data system certifications e.g. Microsoft, Oracle, SAP & other
  • Architecture practice and modeling-related certifications e.g., DAMA, TOGAF, Bredemeyer, Zachmann, UML, eTOM, SOA & other
  • Architecture tooling certifications & experience e.g., Sparx, Casewise, ARIS, iServer & other.
  • Supporting technology or business domain certifications

Experience:

  • 8+ years’ experience as an architecture practitioner
  • 5+ years’ experience in Information architecture and solution design
  • 3+ years’ experience in leading/managing Information & data architecture teams
  • 5+ years’ experience in implementing large, mid-size and small Information & data solutions/projects
  • Detailed experience and successful track record in establishing Information & data architecture capabilities, defining and driving their adoption e.g., Data Integration, Business Intelligence, Data Quality, Data Governance, Data Security, Data Classification
  • Knowledgeable in the design and construction of common information architectures that enable well-integrated transactional, collaborative, and analytical systems – internal, partner and 3rd party data integration.
  • Experience with different data management systems and structures e.g., Microsoft, Oracle, CouchDB, MongoDB, IBM or other
  • Data/information modeling expertise at the enterprise level
  • Understanding of common information architecture frameworks (such as Dama, Zachman and FEAF)
  • Understanding of differences between relational modeling and object modeling
  • Understanding of taxonomies and ontologies, as well as the challenges of applying structured techniques (data modeling) to less structured sources
  • Understanding of metamodels
  • Experience creating information policies to support the effective design of information systems and the use of information across the enterprise
  • Experience with various information modeling techniques (such as data flow diagrams, entity-relationship diagrams or create/read/update/delete matrices)
  • Familiarity with business intelligence and data warehousing patterns and techniques
  • Experience and understanding of different data structures and their uses i.e. structured, unstructured, and semi[1]structured
  • Experience in the design of regulatory data and Information solutions

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

