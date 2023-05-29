Agile Scrum Master LW1717

Role-specific knowledge:

  • At least 4-6 years’ experience in building and running Agile Feature Teams

  • Successful experience in running more than one Agile Feature team as an Agile Master

  • Experience as an Agile coach

  • At least 4 years of experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.

  • Good experience with bespoke software development, and software lifecycle

  • Agile software development experience (from the requirement to deployment/operations)

  • Agile testing experience

  • Experience in software development (Microservice)

  • Project Management qualification

Duties:

  • Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters

  • Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level.

  • Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organizational level.

  • Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership.

  • Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices.

  • Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value-adding outcomes.

  • Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

  • Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision-making, and conflict resolution.

  • Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels.

  • Drive agile quality assessment.

  • Drive agile testing approaches.

Minimum Requirements:

  • IT / Business Degree

  • At least two of the following:

  • Prfessional Scrum Master II™ (scrum.org)

  • Advanced Certified ScrumMaster® (scrumailliance.rg)

  • Certified SAFe® advanced Scrum Master (scaledagile.cm)

  • Leading SAFe® Agilest (scaledagile.cm)

  • Scale Prfessional Scrum™ (scrum.org)

  • Certification as Scrum Master

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Scrum Master
  • Agile Master

Learn more/Apply for this position