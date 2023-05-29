Agile Scrum Master LW1717

Role-specific knowledge:
- At least 4-6 years’ experience in building and running Agile Feature Teams
- Successful experience in running more than one Agile Feature team as an Agile Master
- Experience as an Agile coach
- At least 4 years of experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.
- Good experience with bespoke software development, and software lifecycle
- Agile software development experience (from the requirement to deployment/operations)
- Agile testing experience
- Experience in software development (Microservice)
- Project Management qualification
Duties:
- Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters
- Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level.
- Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organizational level.
- Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership.
- Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices.
- Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value-adding outcomes.
- Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
- Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision-making, and conflict resolution.
- Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels.
- Drive agile quality assessment.
- Drive agile testing approaches.
Minimum Requirements:
- IT / Business Degree
- At least two of the following:
- Prfessional Scrum Master II™ (scrum.org)
- Advanced Certified ScrumMaster® (scrumailliance.rg)
- Certified SAFe® advanced Scrum Master (scaledagile.cm)
- Leading SAFe® Agilest (scaledagile.cm)
- Scale Prfessional Scrum™ (scrum.org)
- Certification as Scrum Master
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Scrum Master
- Agile Master