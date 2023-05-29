Application Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Application Developer
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology.
- Relevant IT or Development certification.
Experience:
- 1 years of experience.
Technologies:
- Microsoft Maui
- Xamarin
- Visual Studio
- C#
- Angular
- React
- HTML5
- CSS 3
- JavaScript
- jQuery
- Bootstrap
- Responsive design
- MVC
- net
- razor
- IIS
- .Net core (Dot Net core)
- WCF/Web services
- WebAPI
Responsibilities
- We are looking to hire professionals who are passionate about the industry and have the ability to design, develop and maintain mobile and web applications. The developers will work on worldwide projects based out of South Africa.
- You must have project management skills as well as time management skills in order to work on multiple projects simultaneously.
- They will be responsible for creating visually appealing and user-friendly web and mobile applications.
- You must have the motivation to continuously implement self-improvement through researching the newest software technologies.
- Skills in Microsoft Maui, Xamarin, Visual Studio, C, Angular, React.
- Occasional travel to Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the USA will be required.
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- C#
- Xamarin