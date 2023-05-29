Automation Engineer at Anglo American – Limpopo Musina

Company Description

DeBeers Group – The world’s leading diamond company

We are the world’s leading diamond company – a unique, luxurybusiness that thrives on the creativity, passion and knowledge of our people.

As we embark on a journey to accelerate the transformation of our business into one that is better positioned to realise the opportunities ahead of us, we welcome and encourage diverse perspectives from those individuals whospark fresh thinkingand aren’t afraid to challenge assumptions.

We’ll provide youwith the space and support to grow and achieve your ambitions and – working together – you’ll help us realise our own ambition to be the pioneer of a new diamond world.

Job Description

Venetia Mine is planning to implement advanced mining automation systems to improve the safety and productivity of the underground operation.

As an Automation Engineer you will be responsible to implement and integrate underground safety, mining automation, telecommunication and operations management systems and to have oversight on the integrity of such systems.

Performance of the Automation Engineer will be evaluated against the following KRAs:

Ensure that legal, safety, environmental and hygiene standards are complied with and maintained.

Interpret organizational requirements for the section, to compile and develop a risk log with appropriate mitigation solutions.

Implement policies and develop procedures to ensure adherence to Engineering and Operational standards.

Allocate and manage the utilization of financial resources and value add to optimize engineering

Availability and life cycle management of equipment.

Manage and co-ordinate teams and resources to execute maintenance and operational plans.

Direct the development, motivation and utilization of human resources for the section.

Ensure a competent knowledge base for continued success within area of responsibility.

Coordinate the development, management and enhancement of maintenance strategies and plans.

Develop appropriate engineering maintenance and project systems to support he strategic plans

Qualifications

Education & Experience

Grade 12 certificate, or equivalent NQF level 4 qualification.

Minimum 7 years’ work experience in the engineering or mining industry of which 3 years must have been in a management capacity

5 years’ practical experience at system management level of the installation and integration of underground TMM mining automation systems

Project management experience

Bachelor’s or BTech degree or National Diploma in a discipline relevant to Mining Automation (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronic/Mechatronics Engineering)

Government Certificate of Competence (GCC – Mines and Work (Electrical or Mechanical)) will be advantageous

Professional registration with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) as a Professional Engineer or Engineering Technologist will be advantageous

Your consideration for employment is subject to:

SAPS Criminal Record verification

Valid EB/Code 08 Drivers License

Qualifications verification

Psychometric and technical assessments

Obtaining a Medical Fitness Certificate (Red Ticket) to work in an underground mine – including heat tolerance and working-at-heights assessments.

Skills/Competencies:

Strong problem solving and good analytical abilities.

Communication, teamwork, customer, interpersonal and negotiation skills.

Being able to work under work pressure and adhere to tight timelines.

Good organizational, planning, analysis and coordinating skills and ability to prioritise task assignments.

Being flexible and able to adapt to changing work circumstances and operating conditions.

Punctual, reliable and dependable.

Independent, self-motivated, proactive thinker with ability to do own job planning and work without close supervision.

Being assertive, decisive and willing to take initiative.

Business awareness and understanding of business requirements, priorities and urgency.

Commitment to remain abreast with developments in new technology and continuous professional development.

Additional Information

For internal applicants, strictly complete an internal application form and attach detailed CV. You are required to attain your immediate line manager and Head of Department signature on your application form.

External applicants should submit a detailed CV together with proof of qualifications.

Preference will be given to HDSA candidates and consideration will be given to the company’s Employment Equity Policy and Labour Plan.

What we offer

When you join De Beers, you can expect to enjoy a competitive salary and benefits package, but more than this, you’ll find yourself in an environment where the opportunities for learning and growth are second to none. From technical training to leadership programmes, we bring out the best in our people. There are plenty of opportunities to move onwards and upwards too. We are a large, successful multinational company – and we are still growing all the time.

Who we are

De Beers is a global diversified mining business. Our portfolio of world-class mining operations provides the metals and minerals that make modern life possible. We use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and mine. We work together with our key partners and stakeholders to unlock the sustainable value that those resources represent for our shareholders, the communities and countries in which we operate and for [Email Address Removed] Beersis re-imagining mining to improve people’s lives.

How we are committed to your safety

Nothing is more important to us than ensuring you return home safely after a day’s work. To make that happen, we have the most rigorous safety standards in the industry. Not only that, we’re also continually investing in new technologies – from drones to data analytics – that are helping to make mining safer.

Inclusion and Diversity

De Beers is an equal opportunities employer. We are committed to promoting an inclusive and diverse workplace where we value and respect every colleague for who they are and provide equality of opportunity so that everyone can fulfil their potential.

Background checks

Successful candidates will be required to complete background screening which may include a criminal check and validation of qualifications.

How to apply

To apply for this role, please complete our online application form. You will have the opportunity to upload your CV and other relevant documentation as part of this process.

Should you not have heard from Venetia Mine’s HR Department four weeks after the closing date, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.

Closing Date: 07 June 2023

