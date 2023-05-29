Business Analyst at Mogale Solution Providers – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 29, 2023

BUSINESS ANALYST

  • Facilitate workshop sessions to extract requirements with multiple stakeholders by setting up and facilitating workshops via Teams or in person to extract information.
  • Investigate and define requirements for business processes.
  • Document business cases – Effectively document business processes, business requirements.
  • Present business cases to the IT Steering Committee for approval.
  • Effectively document Functional requirements specifications.
  • Analyses systems and business processes to determine problems, risks, and opportunities for improvement.
  • Facilitates the implementation of new or enhanced processes.
  • Reviews processes and conducts process audits, as required.
  • Documents business procedures.
  • Documents requirements including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows, screen and report layouts, etc.
  • Execute change management that will be required for a project where there are multiple change units
  • Application design, development inputs, testing and system pilots where necessary.
  • Being detail-oriented and capable of delivering a high level of accuracy.
  • Costs benefit analysis, processes modelling.
  • Communicate requirements with service providers, process requests for quotations, approvals and validate invoices for work completed.
  • Implement improvements in the loan management, CRM and ERP systems.
  • Identify and implement business automation solutions.
  • Provide training on business systems

EXPERIENCE/SKILLS REQUIRED

  • 7+ years’ Business Analysis experience
  • 4+ years’ experience in Financials Services (loans management)
  • 4+ years in System Analysis experience
  • Agile environment experience
  • Project Management experience highly recommended
  • Business model analysis
  • Process design
  • SQL or development knowledge advantageous

QUALIFICATIONS

  • A Degree in IT (Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent). Diploma in Business Analysis would be an advantage
  • Business Analysis Certification (PMI/IIBA)

Desired Skills:

  • Strong analysis
  • Attention to detail
  • Determination to deliver quality
  • Excellent verbal and written communication
  • Sense of urgency
  • Target driven
  • Ability to identify risks
  • Focus and sustained attention
  • Pro-activity
  • Team-oriented worker
  • work under pressure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Institute of Business Advisors Southern Africa
  • Project Management Institute

