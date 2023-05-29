Business Analyst Insurance at Capitec Bank Ltd

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Who We Are

We’re a bank, but we’re more than that too. We believe that banking is about people and that there’s a simpler way to bank, and that by helping our clients manage their financial lives better, we enable them to live better.

Why Choose Us

At Capitec, we offer our best by being a CEO in every situation – we always put the Client first, act with Energy and take Ownership. And to support people in being their best, Our Employee Value Proposition offers every member of our team value by encouraging their involvement in our organisation, creating cohesive teams, and providing growth opportunities as well as employee benefits and savings. We make it priority to ensure that each Capitec person feels known, valued, focused and has the opportunity to grow.

Join Us in Becoming the Best Bank in the World

We appoint people for their potential and continuously look for talented, driven individuals to help us innovate and evolve the banking industry. That’s why we focus on finding the right people for the right jobs. We love what we do – it takes a great team, commitment and dedication to build a brand that we are proud of and that our clients trust.

Purpose Statement

• Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications which provides effective technology solutions for project and non-project business requirements related to the Bank’s Client, Deposit and Insurance platforms.

• Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems.

• Continuous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.

Experience

Capitec Bank Insurance is recruiting for a Business Analyst.

Reporting into a Delivery Lead, the ideal candidate needs to have a relevant 3-year tertiary qualification in Business and Information Technology (i.e. B. Comm. Information Systems) with minimum 5 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Insurance or Retail Industry.

* A formal tertiary qualification (certificate / diploma) in Business Analysis would be advantageous.

* Exposure to Insurance – Specific to Logged and Assessed claims

Knowledge

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* IT Software Development Life Cycle

* Exposure to JIRA and Confluence

* Business analysis and design

* Agile methodologies and processes

* UML and business process modelling (BPM)

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

* Working experience or knowledge of funeral cover / Section 50 transfers legislation

* Standards and governance

* Testing practices

Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Communications Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Presentation Skills

* Negotiation skills

* Influencing Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Business writing skills

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

