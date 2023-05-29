Business Analyst IT – Western Cape Rondebosch

We have an opportunity for an experienced problem-solver with in-depth knowledge of Business Analysis to join our Consulting team. Logistical and implementation problem-solving in a technical context is an important part of this role. A hands-on, delivery orientated professional will need to apply their knowledge and experience in medium to complex project environments (SME / Technical Expertise).

The Senior Business Consultant will be expected to plan and manage their own work and may be required to lead a cross functional team of between 1 and 6 individuals to deliver projects successfully. This position also entails being involved with internal operational processes in addition to working with our clients.

Main Responsibilities will include:

Rapidly understand the driving forces within the context of our clients and define, plan, communicate and execute against an approach to address a problem domain.

Collaborate and/or facilitate problem identification (root cause analysis) sessions and develop appropriate solution options.

Use your great understanding of Business Analysis techniques and toolkit to manage complexity and ensure effective communication with various stakeholders.

Elicit, record, analyse and trace business and systems requirements from concept to implementation.

Continually demonstrate exceptional customer service through your interactions and your ability to influence to improve efficiencies

Qualifications and Experience required:

A minimum of 5 to 8 years’ experience in medium to complex systems development delivery projects ideally in a financial services / insurance environment

Able to conceptualise the bigger picture, translate complex concepts into simple business language

Critical thinker and problem solver

Able to package solutions / approach to solve business problems and execute and monitor against a plan

Has a solid understanding of technology and delivery methodologies

Demonstrated depth in Business Analysis competencies

Must be able to scope, plan and estimate delivery approach / strategies for own and / or team’s deliverables across SDLC

Strong requirements elicitation, analysis and management skills

Detail-oriented and a strong focus on quality assurance of deliverables

Ability to manage risks and issues related to own and / or team’s delivery

Proven track-record of leading teams and being responsible for project outcomes

A thorough understanding of the software / system development process

Stakeholder management: Identify, analyse and classify their roles, influence and impact on team delivery

Exposure to project management or agile team leadership is advantageous

Commerce or IT related undergrad (e.g. B.Com Information Systems or BBusSc Information Systems) or relevant IT Diploma

Personal Attributes:

Able to lead and coach teams to high performance levels

Excellent collaborator and team player

Passionate, curious, courageous and people-focused

Acts with integrity

Demonstrates personal excellence and holds themself accountable

Ability to motivate and mentor people

Strong written and verbal communication and negotiation skills

Be able to influence opinions / decisions

Must be able to manage conflict in a professional manner

Attention to detail and delivery orientated

Versatile, hands-on, willing to get ‘stuck in’

Delivery focused and proactive, a self-starter

Responsive to change and drives change

Who we are:

We are a company filled with like-minded individuals who want to deliver excellent professional services, and are motivated to make a positive impact in our world through technology. Our company values are Mutual Respect, Personal Excellence and People Matter. These are an integral part of how we work with our clients and colleagues, and guide us in all our projects and partnerships.

While we offer remote working, we are a consulting company, so you may be required to work from the client site occasionally.

We offer a well-established mentorship programme where you are paired with an experienced colleague, who will support and guide you through opportunities to stretch and learn.

We strive to provide innovative solutions and inspire each other to be the best we can be. If you’re looking to join an organisation where people really do matter, take a look at our open roles.

