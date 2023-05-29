Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

A global asset management firm is seeking an experienced Business Analyst to join their Enterprise Solutions team. Our client values diversity and inclusivity within the workplace and believes in empowering their employees to perform their responsibilities with excellence.

Our client offers ample opportunities for growth and advancement. While they encourage collaborative work, they also empower you to work independently, allowing you to enhance your leadership skills.

In this role, you will assume the responsibility of driving change requests and projects, spearheading change management initiatives, and fuelling innovation throughout the organisation. Leveraging your extensive expertise in technical business analysis within the financial services industry, as well as your deep understanding of asset management, you will tackle complex problem-solving tasks and proficiently manage diverse projects.

Qualifications and Experience:

BCom Degree (IT, Computer Science, Data Science, Business Administration, Accounting or relevant)

FTI Business Analysis Diploma

Knowledge of BABOK; CBAP would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Analytical Thinking

Problem Solving

Communication

Data Analysis

Facilitation

Adaptability

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

