Business Process Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Identify opportunities in Corporate Affairs team for continuous improvement and the documentation of existing and new processes and systems. Support the team in their quest to drive the company as the trusted brand, in order to deliver simple, fast, consistent and innovative processes & systems.

Make recommendations to support business decisions to improve sustainability and shared value-creation.

• Process & System support

o Provide, document and support on all business processes

o Assist the business with addressing changes to ways of working or processes

• Continuous Improvement

o To be proactive in problem identification, through process analysis as well as proposing improvements and enhancements to existing processes and systems to line management.

o Operationalise and monitor any changes to business-as-usual processes and systems.

o Identify and communicate impacts, risks and issues timeously to all stakeholders.

o Where needed or requested, facilitate brainstorms/workshops on areas of improvement and to ensure the solution aligns to the business requirements.

• Ways of Working

o Drive a sense of urgency, with a focus on action, personal accountability, execution to deliver quality and delivering outstanding and sustainable business results.

o Has the ability to engage the hearts and minds of people with different wants, needs and expectations.

o Can inspire and influence with emotional awareness.

o Has the ability to collaborate to build effective relationships.

o Is vocal and sincere in appreciation of others’ efforts.

o Can help teams identify and understand the impact of their beliefs and values.

o Reviews current practices and processes and demonstrates a willingness to drive continuous improvement through innovation.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

• Demonstrates passion and commitment for excellence, the customer, the Woolies brand and organisation, each other, South Africa and transformation and sustainability

• Role models the Woolies values

• Demonstrates a commitment to high performance – is delivery focused and goal driven, flexible and thrives on and responds to performance feedback

LEADERSHIP COMPETENCIES

• Self

o Understand themselves and the impact they have on the people they interact with and the organisation culture and

o Adjust their behaviour accordingly.

• Lead

o Plays a leading role in managing and implementing initiatives at functional level, and

o Is recognised by Management team, peers and reports as competent and can hold their own with leaders in their function.

• Interact

o Builds effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders, and

o Connects people to enable delivery of the strategy. Demonstrates change leadership – flexible, able to work with ambiguity.

• Business

o Demonstrates a fanatical attention to detail.

FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES

• Extensive knowledge of business process analysis methodology, design and documentation

• Knowledge of relevant process modelling and tools (Visio /ARIS)

• Extensive knowledge of business process mapping and engineering

• Project Management knowledge and Skills would be advantageous

• Advanced excel skills and computer literacy

• Ability to develop & deliver to a plan aligned to strategy

• Effective communication skills (written and verbal)

• Planning and organising skills

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION

• A recognised tertiary qualification (3 year commercial or engineering degree)

• Lean, Six Sigma knowledge / qualification will be advantageous

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

• Minimum of 3 – 5 years proven business analysis experience

