C++ Developer

Our client is urgently in search of experienced C++ Developer to join their team in Centurion. This is a hybrid– 2 days in office one week and 3 days in the office the next – this is not negotiable.

Responsibilities:

Design, code, test, debug, and implement C++ backend applications.

Attend project and agile team meetings.

Must work in agile teams to complete programming assignments.

May need to visit client locations.

Should stay current with industry developments.

Must be able to work with various computer technologies.

Must be able to use SQL and understand Oracle databases.

Strictly adhere to quality assurance procedures.

Identify and communicate all areas that might be affected by a specific code change.

Design solutions with regards to classes, database design and infrastructure design.

Consult with engineering staff to evaluate interface between hardware and software.

Develop features across multiple subsystems within our domain, including collaboration in requirements definition, prototyping, design, coding, testing and deployment.

Design Data Models to support new and enhanced functionality.

Perform Unit Testing.

Prepare software packages for releases, providing information for the release notes, and supporting the release manager.

Preparing deployment packages for clients.

Responsible for developing new programs and proofing the program to develop needed changes to assure production of a quality product.

Assisting analysts with requirement definitions, user stories, system design and specifications preparation.

Design, development, testing and support of integration jobs, data quality metrics, master data

management, SOA architecture design, business intelligence and analytics.

Review existing implementations and models, identify potential bugs or deficiencies and look for

possible improvements.

Participate in design discussions, design reviews, code reviews, and implementation.

After hours support may be required

R??????????????????????:

8-10 years’ experience

Programs run on various platforms and developers must be conversant about their features.

UNIX /LINUX experience as well as porting of C++

MS Visual C++ workbench experience

Understand Message-based systems using for example IBM MQ Series or Active MQ.

Experience with XML and XHTML.

Some knowledge of SWIFT.

Porting software to different *NIX operating systems.

Experience in financial/accounting systems is compulsory.

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.

Please have a look at our website for other exciting career opportunities [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C++ Developer

C++ Developer

C++ Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position