C++ Developer

May 29, 2023

Our client is urgently in search of experienced C++ Developer to join their team in Centurion. This is a hybrid– 2 days in office one week and 3 days in the office the next – this is not negotiable.

Responsibilities:

  • Design, code, test, debug, and implement C++ backend applications.
  • Attend project and agile team meetings.
  • Must work in agile teams to complete programming assignments.
  • May need to visit client locations.
  • Should stay current with industry developments.
  • Must be able to work with various computer technologies.
  • Must be able to use SQL and understand Oracle databases.
  • Strictly adhere to quality assurance procedures.
  • Identify and communicate all areas that might be affected by a specific code change.
  • Design solutions with regards to classes, database design and infrastructure design.
  • Consult with engineering staff to evaluate interface between hardware and software.
  • Develop features across multiple subsystems within our domain, including collaboration in requirements definition, prototyping, design, coding, testing and deployment.
  • Design Data Models to support new and enhanced functionality.
  • Perform Unit Testing.
  • Prepare software packages for releases, providing information for the release notes, and supporting the release manager.
  • Preparing deployment packages for clients.
  • Responsible for developing new programs and proofing the program to develop needed changes to assure production of a quality product.
  • Assisting analysts with requirement definitions, user stories, system design and specifications preparation.
  • Design, development, testing and support of integration jobs, data quality metrics, master data
  • management, SOA architecture design, business intelligence and analytics.
  • Review existing implementations and models, identify potential bugs or deficiencies and look for
  • possible improvements.
  • Participate in design discussions, design reviews, code reviews, and implementation.
  • After hours support may be required

R??????????????????????:

  • 8-10 years’ experience
  • Programs run on various platforms and developers must be conversant about their features.
  • UNIX /LINUX experience as well as porting of C++
  • MS Visual C++ workbench experience
  • Understand Message-based systems using for example IBM MQ Series or Active MQ.
  • Experience with XML and XHTML.
  • Some knowledge of SWIFT.
  • Porting software to different *NIX operating systems.
  • Experience in financial/accounting systems is compulsory.

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.

Please have a look at our website for other exciting career opportunities [URL Removed]

