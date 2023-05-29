C++ Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client is urgently in search of experienced C++ Developer to join their team in Centurion. This is a hybrid– 2 days in office one week and 3 days in the office the next – this is not negotiable.
Responsibilities:
- Design, code, test, debug, and implement C++ backend applications.
- Attend project and agile team meetings.
- Must work in agile teams to complete programming assignments.
- May need to visit client locations.
- Should stay current with industry developments.
- Must be able to work with various computer technologies.
- Must be able to use SQL and understand Oracle databases.
- Strictly adhere to quality assurance procedures.
- Identify and communicate all areas that might be affected by a specific code change.
- Design solutions with regards to classes, database design and infrastructure design.
- Consult with engineering staff to evaluate interface between hardware and software.
- Develop features across multiple subsystems within our domain, including collaboration in requirements definition, prototyping, design, coding, testing and deployment.
- Design Data Models to support new and enhanced functionality.
- Perform Unit Testing.
- Prepare software packages for releases, providing information for the release notes, and supporting the release manager.
- Preparing deployment packages for clients.
- Responsible for developing new programs and proofing the program to develop needed changes to assure production of a quality product.
- Assisting analysts with requirement definitions, user stories, system design and specifications preparation.
- Design, development, testing and support of integration jobs, data quality metrics, master data
- management, SOA architecture design, business intelligence and analytics.
- Review existing implementations and models, identify potential bugs or deficiencies and look for
- possible improvements.
- Participate in design discussions, design reviews, code reviews, and implementation.
- After hours support may be required
- 8-10 years’ experience
- Programs run on various platforms and developers must be conversant about their features.
- UNIX /LINUX experience as well as porting of C++
- MS Visual C++ workbench experience
- Understand Message-based systems using for example IBM MQ Series or Active MQ.
- Experience with XML and XHTML.
- Some knowledge of SWIFT.
- Porting software to different *NIX operating systems.
- Experience in financial/accounting systems is compulsory.
