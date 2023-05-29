Data Engineer BI Developer

Work from home opportunity..

We are looking for a BI Developer / Data Engineer who is proficient in Microsoft SQL and the Microsoft BI technology stack, to join our Technical team. The candidate will be responsible for developing, deploying and maintaining BI solutions.

Our projects include developing custom software, maintaining and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. Our local and international clients come from various industries, including financial and insurance, supply chain, retail, and media.

Main Responsibilities will include

Work independently and as part of a team in an Agile environment using the Microsoft stack oftechnologies

Delivery of enhancements and features as requested by the Product Owner- Ad-hoc fixes to existing functionality

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analysis

Translating business requirements into technical ones

Report curation and data modelling- Participation in data warehouse design

Creating technical documentation

Qualifications and Experience required

You have a strong theoretical programming and SQL grounding required

You have 4-8 years hands-on BI development experience

You have proven experience as a BI Developer / Data Engineer

You have a background in data warehouse (e.g. Dimensional Modelling)

Advantageous:

You have experience with Relational Databases, Microsoft SQL & Microsoft SSIS

You have an in-depth understanding of database management systems, OLAP and ETL

frameworks

frameworks You can develop and test extraction, transformation, and load (ETL) processes

You are familiar with Exception and Error handling contingencies and data hospitalisation

procedures

procedures You have experience working with business analysts to identify and understand source data systems

Exposure to financial services industry preferable

You have experience with Data mining

You have completed a relevant 3-4 year diploma or degree (Honours or postgraduate degreepreferred), or relevant work experience.

Personal Attributes

Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions

Technical specification writing and communication skills essential

Ability to pick up new technologies easily

Attention to detail

People management skills

Analytical as well as strong development skills

Delivery focused and responsive to change

Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

Desired Skills:

SQL

Business Intelligence

BI Developer

Data mining

SSIS

Microsoft

Learn more/Apply for this position