Database Administrator/ DBA

The Global Database Administrator must possess strong technical skills with significant hands-on experience working with enterprise database technologies. It is essential that the individual is both hands on and equally capable of articulate ideas and strategies in writing.
Technical Skills
- 5+ years experience managing Microsoft SQL server and Azure SQL in a similar role, including on premises and in Microsoft Azure platforms.
- Strong knowledge of other database platforms.
- Experience with large and complex database system implementations, both on premises and in the cloud.
- Solid experience with performance tuning and optimization.
- Experience with high availability and disaster recovery options for SQL Server and Azure SQL.
- Solid understanding of global IT infrastructure and data design principles.
- Extended knowledge of the technical aspects behind database administration, including system monitoring, database optimization (indexes, statistics, etc).
- Experience with SQL Server environments on an Azure platform.
- REST API query principles is a plus.
- Experience with integration and data manipulation platforms, and in particular, IntApp Integration Builder, Dell Boomi, SAP CPI, Azure Data Factory and Logic Apps would be beneficial.
- Experience in solutions such as Thomson Reuters Elite 3E, IntApp Open, and strong understanding of law firm time and billing principles is desired.
- Ability to constantly re-evaluate performance parameters, thinking outside the box to solve complex challenges quickly and efficiently.
- Understanding of global IT practice standards and frameworks.
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- DevOps
- Sql Server
- Azure Data Factory
- REST API
- IT Infrastructure
- ITIL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
International Company with a footprint in 80 countries.
100 Remote Work/ Work from home
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident
- Life Cover