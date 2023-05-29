Database Administrator/ DBA

May 29, 2023

The Global Database Administrator must possess strong technical skills with significant hands-on experience working with enterprise database technologies. It is essential that the individual is both hands on and equally capable of articulate ideas and strategies in writing.

Technical Skills

  • 5+ years experience managing Microsoft SQL server and Azure SQL in a similar role, including on premises and in Microsoft Azure platforms.
  • Strong knowledge of other database platforms.
  • Experience with large and complex database system implementations, both on premises and in the cloud.
  • Solid experience with performance tuning and optimization.
  • Experience with high availability and disaster recovery options for SQL Server and Azure SQL.
  • Solid understanding of global IT infrastructure and data design principles.
  • Extended knowledge of the technical aspects behind database administration, including system monitoring, database optimization (indexes, statistics, etc).
  • Experience with SQL Server environments on an Azure platform.
  • REST API query principles is a plus.
  • Experience with integration and data manipulation platforms, and in particular, IntApp Integration Builder, Dell Boomi, SAP CPI, Azure Data Factory and Logic Apps would be beneficial.
  • Experience in solutions such as Thomson Reuters Elite 3E, IntApp Open, and strong understanding of law firm time and billing principles is desired.
  • Ability to constantly re-evaluate performance parameters, thinking outside the box to solve complex challenges quickly and efficiently.
  • Understanding of global IT practice standards and frameworks.

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • DevOps
  • Sql Server
  • Azure Data Factory
  • REST API
  • IT Infrastructure
  • ITIL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

International Company with a footprint in 80 countries.
100 Remote Work/ Work from home

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident
  • Life Cover

