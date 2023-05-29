Database Administrator/ DBA – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The Global Database Administrator must possess strong technical skills with significant hands-on experience working with enterprise database technologies. It is essential that the individual is both hands on and equally capable of articulate ideas and strategies in writing.

Technical Skills

5+ years experience managing Microsoft SQL server and Azure SQL in a similar role, including on premises and in Microsoft Azure platforms.

Strong knowledge of other database platforms.

Experience with large and complex database system implementations, both on premises and in the cloud.

Solid experience with performance tuning and optimization.

Experience with high availability and disaster recovery options for SQL Server and Azure SQL.

Solid understanding of global IT infrastructure and data design principles.

Extended knowledge of the technical aspects behind database administration, including system monitoring, database optimization (indexes, statistics, etc).

Experience with SQL Server environments on an Azure platform.

REST API query principles is a plus.

Experience with integration and data manipulation platforms, and in particular, IntApp Integration Builder, Dell Boomi, SAP CPI, Azure Data Factory and Logic Apps would be beneficial.

Experience in solutions such as Thomson Reuters Elite 3E, IntApp Open, and strong understanding of law firm time and billing principles is desired.

Ability to constantly re-evaluate performance parameters, thinking outside the box to solve complex challenges quickly and efficiently.

Understanding of global IT practice standards and frameworks.

Desired Skills:

Azure

DevOps

Sql Server

Azure Data Factory

REST API

IT Infrastructure

ITIL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

International Company with a footprint in 80 countries.

100 Remote Work/ Work from home

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident

Life Cover

Learn more/Apply for this position