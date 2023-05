DBA SAP HANA – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

My client is seeking young and vibarant DBA’s that have recently gradudtaed to join a insurance giant in the beautiful Cape Town area.

All DBA’s that are wanting to go into SAP Hana. This Graduate/Juinor postion is for you!

If this position is not for you, kindly refer someone in your network with these skills.

Let’s get you started on your new exciting journey.

I look forward to hearing for you 🙂

Desired Skills:

DBA

SAP

SAP HANA

