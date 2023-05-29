Dephi Developers x3

Our IT giant is looking for 3 Delphi Developers to provide quality high standard efficient code in a timeous and scalable way. The individual filling this role needs to have 1-2 years at least active coding experience in a retail environment. It is required that the developer can understand and participate in the inception, planning and execution of new projects and services.

You will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing high-quality software applications that meet our clients’ needs. You will work with a team of experienced developers and collaborate with our project managers to ensure that our solutions are delivered on time and to the highest standards.

You will also have a good understanding of object-oriented programming concepts and be familiar with software development best practices.

Knowledge Required

– Delphi / Pascal programming.

– Flat files database knowledge.

– SQL database knowledge.

– SQL programming knowledge.

Qualifications:

Diploma or Certifications in Delphi

Minimum of 3 years of experience in software development using Delphi programming language.

Strong knowledge of object-oriented programming concepts and design patterns.

Familiarity with SQL and database design.

Experience in C# and C++ advantageous

Good knowledge and experience in Retail industry. 1 to 2 years in Retail

Good knowledge of key financial and commercial factors.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain high-quality software applications using Delphi programming language.

Collaborate with project managers and other developers to understand requirements and deliver solutions that meet business needs.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code that adheres to software development best practices.

Debug and troubleshoot software issues to ensure high-quality deliverables.

Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in software development to continuously improve our products and services.

Understand 3-tier architecture, Object-oriented analysis and design techniques.

Monitors and reports on scheduled tasks which the team are responsible for.

Takes ownership and responsibility of issues arising.

Troubleshoot bugs reported by users.

Create high standard tested code that meets the customer’s expectation.

Ensures service levels are met and tasks are completed within set goals.



Desired Skills:

Delphi / Pascal programming.

Retail

object-oriented programming

