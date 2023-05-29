Developer (Java) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* Responsible for Java development within the Core Banking platform used at Capitec and growing the engineering teams technology stack

Experience

Minimum:

At least 3 years’ proven experience in Java development within an on-line and / or batch environment

Required:

• Java

• Spring Framework

• Web Services

• XML

• SQL (MSSQL, PostgreSQL or equivalent.)

• Data Structure Knowledge (Optimized for performance)

• Testing Frameworks (JUnit, Mockito or equivalent.)

• GIT

Ideal:

• Banking and Finance experience

• Linux experience

• Spring Cloud and Microservices

• Kubernetes

Advantagious:

• AWS Experience (EKS, ECS, DynamoDB, S3 and CloudWatch)

• Extensive Data Mapping and Enrichment experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

1. IT systems development processes

* Application development

* Standards and governance

* Testing practices

* Banking systems environment

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

* Banking business model

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Attention to Detail

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

Java

Maven

SQL

