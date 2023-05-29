Our client is looking for a Digital Full Stack Developer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a 6-month contract (This role is available immediately)
Minimum Requirements:
- 3+ years of related job experience (DevOps Security)
- At least 3 years at Financial Service Provider
- 3+ experience with Ansible, Jenkins, Azure DevOps, Azure Artifactory, Jira, Terraform, Git/Version Control So ware (GitHub)
- Comprehensive technical expertise in a variety of DevSecOps toolkits, including Ansible, Jenkins, Azure DevOps, Artifactory, Jira, Terraform, Git/Version Control so ware (GitHub).
- Familiarity with information security frameworks and standards.
- Knowledge of DevOps Automation (Terrafrom, GitHub, GitHub Actions).
- Knowledge of DevSecOps tooling in the following spaces: SCA, SAST, DAST, IAST, CWPP and the ability to install and configure the above mentioned tooling (including integration into CI/CD pipelines)
- Familiarity with API Security, Container Security, AWS Cloud Security.
- Familiarity with Amazon AWS policy, configuration, and security management tools.
- Experience with security automation.
- Excellent analytical and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to express technical information clearly at different organizational levels.
- Advantage if you have the relevant Cloud and/or Security Certifications, such as CISM, CISSP, DevSecOps Practitioner Certification on, AWS Certified Security Speciality, AWS Certified Developer or similar.
- Candidates must be proficient in Azure, AWS, Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform, building and modifying CI/CD pipelines, implementing and configuring security tooling – e.g. Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST).
Responsibilities:
- Ensure successful implementation on and embedment of effective DevSecOps solutions (i.e. SAST, DAST, CWPP, SCA, etc.)
- Assist the Engineering and Development teams to build effective and secured CI/CD pipelines, assisting in the configuration and maintenance of the pipelines – shifting security left
- Ensure that capabilities are deployed through a CI/CD pipelines with security requirements adhered to prior to deployment
- Communicate application security features to the engineering and development teams utilizing a triad of people, processes, and technology
- Advise engineering teams to consider patterns in software security development and best practice, provide recommendations on approach and automation related to security
- Ensure compliance with Security and Operational risk standards
- Work with the Cloud team in the engineering of solutions on AWS Cloud using Infrastructure As Code methods such as Terraform and Ansible
- Proactively monitor and fix vulnerabilities while building a “knowledge base”
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML