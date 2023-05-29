Enterprise Architect – Gauteng

May 29, 2023

Gauteng Corporate organisation requires the services and expertise of a Architectural Development senior
Gauteng Corporate organisation requires the services and expertise of a Architectural Development senior

Matric essential
Formal qualification in IT or related field essential
8 years experience as a team lead in an IT Solutions delivery
3 years exp as a solutions designer or Development Manager
5 Years exp in software development
Agile & Object Oriented Solutions ess
Banking / Insurance / Investment industry

Remuneration will be a Monthly salary with Benefits and a Performance Bonus once a year

Desired Skills:

  • IT Solutions delivery
  • Solution Designer
  • Software development
  • Agile
  • Object orianted solutions

Learn more/Apply for this position