Fixed-wireless an option as load shedding strains networks

South African companies are increasingly turning towards fixed-wireless networks as a backup or alternative to fibre and mobile broadband as record levels of load shedding puts telecoms networks under strain. These networks are showing resilience and delivering high levels of uptime, even when fibre and cellular connectivity falters.

That’s according to Hettie Botha, business unit manager: connectivity and voice at Nashua Kopano, who says that wireless voice and data solutions not only offer reliable connectivity in remote areas that are underserved with high-speed cellular and fibre networks, they also offer an extra layer of redundancy for companies struggling with the impact of load shedding on their operations.

“With a difficult winter looming and forecasts that we could reach Stage 8 load shedding on the worst days, every company needs to speak to its service providers to understand their risks and capabilities during extended outages,” Botha says.

“Fixed wireless is emerging as a popular option because the carrier equipment is energy-efficient and well suited to being powered by alternative energy sources such as batteries and solar panels. Our network with 80,000 locations, for example, is co-located with reputable tower providers that ensures that the security and integrity of the towers is always adhered to.”

Fixed wireless access can ensure uninterrupted connectivity, Botha says.

She advises companies to seek a fixed wireless solutions provider that has invested in solar power and lithium batteries to ensure continuity. Lithium batteries can keep going longer than traditional gel-based batteries. Service providers should also have contingency plans for when solar and battery power isn’t enough for example, the ability to rapidly deploy generators when necessary.

“Fixed wireless access is also perfect as a redundant connection or alternative for fibre under other conditions. In the event of a cable cut or infrastructure failure, fixed wireless networks will provide continued connectivity. This is especially key in areas where cable theft is a major problem, with thieves uprooting fibre networks in search of copper.”

Another way South African companies are navigating the complexities of the post Covid-19 hybrid workforce and constant load shedding is moving towards VOIP-based softphones, says Botha. One major benefit is that people can be reached on the same office number, even when they’re working from home or a coffee shop.

“With talk of extreme scenarios such as a total grid failure, every company needs a well-documented contingency plan in place,” Botha says. “Forward looking companies are looking at alternative power solutions such as solar to reduce their dependence on the grid. Connectivity is a key part of the puzzle, so now is a suitable time to assess your SLAs and your service providers’ plans.”