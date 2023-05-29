Head of Reference Data Management – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the Banking Industry is looking for a Head of Reference Data Management. This will be a 3 – 6 months contract with possibilities of a permanent conversion.
Requirements:
- Computer Science / Business Management Qualification or MBA with Technical Programming Skills + SQL
- Microsoft Azure (NB)
- People Skills and Team management (Must Have).
- Budgeting /Resourcing and Planning (Must Have).
- Will Lead a Team of 8-12 people.
- Development experience -10 + years.
- Must have experience in leading a team.
Desired Skills:
- Business acumen
- azure
- development
- SQL