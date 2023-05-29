ICT Technical Manager – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

May 29, 2023

Manage operations to achieve planned outcomes

  • Manage organisation IT systems, resources and operations in an integrated approach
  • Participate and manage all communication IS technical direction and initiatives
  • Manage IT infrastructure and resources
  • Undertake capacity planning and technology direction and present proposals to management;
  • Day-to-Day management of back office resources;
  • Design and maintain all IT Process according operation policies through standardisation of methods
  • Overlook database design
  • Designing and preparing reports for management
  • Manage all aspect of the end to end release process
  • Ensure coordination of build and test environments teams and release teams
  • Deal with storage and traceability or auditability of controlled software in both centralized and distributed systems
  • Monitor all communication for each customer to assess operations within time frame
  • Prepare designs and evaluate all balancing functions as required by IT departments and other functional areas
  • Consult with management to provide input and manage IT project specifications and procedures Consult or negotiate with management to prepare project specification
  • Assess project feasibility by analysing technology resources needs and demand
  • Manage the release package design, build and configuration
  • Draft policies, standards and procedures
  • Consult with relevant stakeholders
  • Submit for approval
  • Ensure the implementation of approved policies, standards and procedures
  • Manage the security of organisation data, network and backup systems Administer and provide upgrade to systems and escalate issues
  • Ensure systems security and security documentation
  • Determine the availability of systems and IT network application process
  • Design, implement and ensure efficient maintenance and compliance to all disaster recovery plans.
  • Daily monitor network performance and review security threats
  • Manage release package acceptance including business sign- off
  • Manage service roll out planning include method of deployment
  • Manage release package testing to predefined acceptance criteria
  • Obtain sign-off for the release package for implantation
  • Audit hardware and software before and after the implementation of release package changes
  • Analyse all continuous up-gradation process through various proactive self-initiated projectsDevelop or implement policies, standards or procedures for DRS- Propose and Implement cyber security initiatives
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science

  • 5 years’ experience at middle management level with natural- adabas programming language, TSO, JCL application design capacity.

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Literacy
  • – Analytical skills
  • – Interpersonal Relation
  • – Project Management
  • – Problem-solving
  • JAVA
  • API

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Know and ensure compliance and application with legislation, policies and procedures

– The Constitution
– Government decision making
– Internal performance evaluation and
– Good governance and Batho Pele
– Diversity
– Labour and Employment
– Public Service
– Government systems and
– The political landscape of South
– Performance Management and
– Public Service
– Public Finance Management

Job Related Knowledge

– Knowledge of system development life cycle
– Knowledge of FTP protocol
– Knowledge of Cloud, OnPrem and other related infrastructure solutions
– Knowledge of network protocols
– Knowledge of Oracle and SQL database designs and implementation
– Knowledge of Enterprise Architecture
– Knowledge of C#, JAVA, API and WebServices and applicable frameworks

Job Related Skills

– Computer
– Good written and verbal communication
– Good judgment and assertiveness
– Analytical skills
– Decision making
– Interpersonal Relation
– Project Management
– Problem-solving

Valid Driver’s
Willingness to travel

