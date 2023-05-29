ICT Technical Manager – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Manage operations to achieve planned outcomes

Manage organisation IT systems, resources and operations in an integrated approach

Participate and manage all communication IS technical direction and initiatives

Manage IT infrastructure and resources

Undertake capacity planning and technology direction and present proposals to management;

Day-to-Day management of back office resources;

Design and maintain all IT Process according operation policies through standardisation of methods

Overlook database design

Designing and preparing reports for management

Manage all aspect of the end to end release process

Ensure coordination of build and test environments teams and release teams

Deal with storage and traceability or auditability of controlled software in both centralized and distributed systems

Monitor all communication for each customer to assess operations within time frame

Prepare designs and evaluate all balancing functions as required by IT departments and other functional areas

Consult with management to provide input and manage IT project specifications and procedures Consult or negotiate with management to prepare project specification

Assess project feasibility by analysing technology resources needs and demand

Manage the release package design, build and configuration

Draft policies, standards and procedures

Consult with relevant stakeholders

Submit for approval

Ensure the implementation of approved policies, standards and procedures

Manage the security of organisation data, network and backup systems Administer and provide upgrade to systems and escalate issues

Ensure systems security and security documentation

Determine the availability of systems and IT network application process

Design, implement and ensure efficient maintenance and compliance to all disaster recovery plans.

Daily monitor network performance and review security threats

Manage release package acceptance including business sign- off

Manage service roll out planning include method of deployment

Manage release package testing to predefined acceptance criteria

Obtain sign-off for the release package for implantation

Audit hardware and software before and after the implementation of release package changes

Analyse all continuous up-gradation process through various proactive self-initiated projectsDevelop or implement policies, standards or procedures for DRS- Propose and Implement cyber security initiatives

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science

5 years’ experience at middle management level with natural- adabas programming language, TSO, JCL application design capacity.

Desired Skills:

Computer Literacy

– Analytical skills

– Interpersonal Relation

– Project Management

– Problem-solving

JAVA

API

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Know and ensure compliance and application with legislation, policies and procedures

– The Constitution

– Government decision making

– Internal performance evaluation and

– Good governance and Batho Pele

– Diversity

– Labour and Employment

– Public Service

– Government systems and

– The political landscape of South

– Performance Management and

– Public Service

– Public Finance Management

Job Related Knowledge

– Knowledge of system development life cycle

– Knowledge of FTP protocol

– Knowledge of Cloud, OnPrem and other related infrastructure solutions

– Knowledge of network protocols

– Knowledge of Oracle and SQL database designs and implementation

– Knowledge of Enterprise Architecture

– Knowledge of C#, JAVA, API and WebServices and applicable frameworks

Job Related Skills

– Computer

– Good written and verbal communication

– Good judgment and assertiveness

– Analytical skills

– Decision making

– Interpersonal Relation

– Project Management

– Problem-solving

Valid Driver’s

Willingness to travel

