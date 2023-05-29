ICT Technical Manager – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Manage operations to achieve planned outcomes
- Manage organisation IT systems, resources and operations in an integrated approach
- Participate and manage all communication IS technical direction and initiatives
- Manage IT infrastructure and resources
- Undertake capacity planning and technology direction and present proposals to management;
- Day-to-Day management of back office resources;
- Design and maintain all IT Process according operation policies through standardisation of methods
- Overlook database design
- Designing and preparing reports for management
- Manage all aspect of the end to end release process
- Ensure coordination of build and test environments teams and release teams
- Deal with storage and traceability or auditability of controlled software in both centralized and distributed systems
- Monitor all communication for each customer to assess operations within time frame
- Prepare designs and evaluate all balancing functions as required by IT departments and other functional areas
- Consult with management to provide input and manage IT project specifications and procedures Consult or negotiate with management to prepare project specification
- Assess project feasibility by analysing technology resources needs and demand
- Manage the release package design, build and configuration
- Draft policies, standards and procedures
- Consult with relevant stakeholders
- Submit for approval
- Ensure the implementation of approved policies, standards and procedures
- Manage the security of organisation data, network and backup systems Administer and provide upgrade to systems and escalate issues
- Ensure systems security and security documentation
- Determine the availability of systems and IT network application process
- Design, implement and ensure efficient maintenance and compliance to all disaster recovery plans.
- Daily monitor network performance and review security threats
- Manage release package acceptance including business sign- off
- Manage service roll out planning include method of deployment
- Manage release package testing to predefined acceptance criteria
- Obtain sign-off for the release package for implantation
- Audit hardware and software before and after the implementation of release package changes
- Analyse all continuous up-gradation process through various proactive self-initiated projectsDevelop or implement policies, standards or procedures for DRS- Propose and Implement cyber security initiatives
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science
5 years’ experience at middle management level with natural- adabas programming language, TSO, JCL application design capacity.
Desired Skills:
- Computer Literacy
- – Analytical skills
- – Interpersonal Relation
- – Project Management
- – Problem-solving
- JAVA
- API
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Know and ensure compliance and application with legislation, policies and procedures
– The Constitution
– Government decision making
– Internal performance evaluation and
– Good governance and Batho Pele
– Diversity
– Labour and Employment
– Public Service
– Government systems and
– The political landscape of South
– Performance Management and
– Public Service
– Public Finance Management
Job Related Knowledge
– Knowledge of system development life cycle
– Knowledge of FTP protocol
– Knowledge of Cloud, OnPrem and other related infrastructure solutions
– Knowledge of network protocols
– Knowledge of Oracle and SQL database designs and implementation
– Knowledge of Enterprise Architecture
– Knowledge of C#, JAVA, API and WebServices and applicable frameworks
Job Related Skills
– Computer
– Good written and verbal communication
– Good judgment and assertiveness
– Analytical skills
– Decision making
– Interpersonal Relation
– Project Management
– Problem-solving
Valid Driver’s
Willingness to travel