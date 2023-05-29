Intemediate Fullstack .Net Developer x 2

Are you wanting to be in the financial services industry? If so then this company is for you!

Our Client is focussed on enabling insurance companies to modernise and digitalise their business

Based in Pretoria, with a Hybrid Working Model

Skills Needed:

Must have worked in the insurance industry or have Life insurance experience

Cloud experience is a MUST! Whether Azure or AWS

3+ Years C#

NET Core / .NET 5

Microsoft SQL Server

Experience in the following ASP.NET MVC5+/ Angular/JavaScript/Typescript/Jquery/JQueryUI & Bootstrap

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

Pension systems

Life insurance

SQL Server

