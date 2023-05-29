IT Auditor

An exciting position exists for an IT Auditor to analyze systems/ environments for security and process compliance, set up auditing processes to monitor performance against set matrix. To assist the business to improve cyber security and to train staff on how to improve cyber security within the organisation.

Minimum Requirements:

Degree in IT/Infomatics/Computer Systems/ or equivalent degree

At least 2 years experience in IT/cybersecurity consulting

Experience in monitoring, implementing and improving aspects of the ISO 27001 certification

Desired Skills:

ISO 27001

Information Security Strategy

Security controls

Information Security Risk Management

