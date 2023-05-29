IT Auditor – Gauteng Sandown

An exciting position exists for an IT Auditor to analyze systems/ environments for security and process compliance, set up auditing processes to monitor performance against set matrix. To assist the business to improve cyber security and to train staff on how to improve cyber security within the organisation.
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree in IT/Infomatics/Computer Systems/ or equivalent degree
- At least 2 years experience in IT/cybersecurity consulting
- Experience in monitoring, implementing and improving aspects of the ISO 27001 certification
Desired Skills:
- ISO 27001
- Information Security Strategy
- Security controls
- Information Security Risk Management