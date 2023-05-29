IT Engineer

Job Purpose

The purpose of the IT Engineer role is to provide technical support for a range of IT services and systems used by the group, including desktops, laptops, peripherals, and software applications. The IT Engineer will be responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of IT infrastructure and minimizing downtime by providing timely resolution of technical issues, conducting regular maintenance activities, and ensuring that systems are up to date with the latest security patches and feature updates. Main responsibilities include et al Back-ups, Antivirus, Security, User Cyber education, Device setups, Desktop support, Printing, Videoconferencing, technical support.

Key Performance Areas:

Cyber security : Computer Security, Endpoint Protection

Installing, testing, and configuring hardware and software, including operating systems, drivers, applications, and utilities, on desktops, laptops, scanners, and printers.

Troubleshooting technical issues related to desktops, laptops, printers, videoconferencing and peripherals, and providing timely resolution to minimize downtime.

Conducting regular maintenance activities such as updates, patches, and backups to ensure optimal performance of desktops, laptops, scanners, and printers.

Providing end-user support, including user training, documentation, and communication to ensure that users can effectively use desktops, laptops, scanners, and printers.

Deploying Windows updates to desktops, laptops, and servers in a timely and efficient manner, and ensuring that all devices are up to date with the latest security patches and feature updates

QUALIFICATIONS:

MINIMUM

Certificate in Information Technology or related fields (NQF 5)

5 years’ experience in a similar role

ADVANTAGEOUS:

Diploma in Information Technology or related fields (NQF 6)

CompTIA Certifications like Microsoft Certifications, other industry certifications

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

Cyber Security

Disaster Recovery

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund Contribution

