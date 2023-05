JAVA Developr

Seeking the expertise of experienced Java Developers with Java Coding experience

Must have experience with Docker/Kubernetes Containers

AWS and Azure Cloud

Desired Skills:

Java

Java Programming

kubernetes

Docker

AWS

Azure

Jenkins

Agile Methodology

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The biggest IT Company in South Africa is looking for Java Developers to join their dynamic team

Phone Paul [Phone Number Removed];

Learn more/Apply for this position