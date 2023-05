Java Software Engineer (Graduate – very high Mathematics marks) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the Financial Technology sector requires a Highly intelligent Software Engineer (Java), Sandton

Requirements

At least 1 year exposure to Java

Linux exposure will be beneficial

Very strong Mathematics marks of above 75% at University level

3 year Bachelors degree from a top university

Salary: Above market-related

Desired Skills:

software engineer

graduate

iT

Learn more/Apply for this position