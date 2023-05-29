Lead AWS Python Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 29, 2023

An available role currently exists for a Lead AWS Python Developer.

  • 4-5 years of Flutter experience.

  • Must have experience across other platforms such as React Native etc.

  • Must be very well versed Technically in the respective technologies.

  • Responsible for leading the Teams, which is critical.

  • Provide coaching and mentoring to the Team and must have a growth mindset.

  • Leading the design and development process.

  • Driving innovation and constantly seeking the most efficient path forward.

  • Build trust in the teams

  • Have a high EQ and maturity

  • Strategic

  • Leading with Influence

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

