Lead AWS Python Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

An available role currently exists for a Lead AWS Python Developer.

4-5 years of Flutter experience.

Must have experience across other platforms such as React Native etc.

Must be very well versed Technically in the respective technologies.

Responsible for leading the Teams, which is critical.

Provide coaching and mentoring to the Team and must have a growth mindset.

Leading the design and development process.

Driving innovation and constantly seeking the most efficient path forward.

Build trust in the teams

Have a high EQ and maturity

Strategic

Leading with Influence

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

