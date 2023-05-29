Management Information Analyst at Merchants – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The purpose of this position is to provide accurate reports for operations and control the quality of delivery to Business Units. This position also conducts analytics to advise on process information and functionality.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Reporting:

Identifies relevant sources of data from which to draw information

Agrees report specification and format with line manager, operation and client

Gathers and collates information into a report and ensures accuracy

Delivers reporting requirements in a timely manner

Facilitates the process of information analysis and report development for the operation

Analysis:

Conducts statistical and commercial analysis to help aid understanding of the operation and identify risks / trends

Explores and identifies reasons for such risks / trends

Supports the Business Improvement team by providing required reporting and analytical support

Identifies opportunities for further development within the management information systems

Quality Control:

Maintains each operation’s MI Brief

Audits each operation’s MI and makes sure it is in line with the MI Brief

Supports the operations in signing off all delivered reports and confirms that they are fit for purpose

Works with the operations to encourage a standardized set of reporting and MI tools

KEY INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS

Internal:

Business unit head, call centre managers – Consultation, collaboration and knowledge sharing to meet operational MI requirements and MI Brief

External:

Client – Consultation and collaboration in order to meet client reporting requirements

COMPETENCIES

Knowledge

2 years Information Management experience, preferably in a Call Centre environment

Previous MI design experience

MS SQL 2 years

MS Reports 2 years

MS Office

Advanced understanding of management information systems

Skills

Analysis

Oral and written communication

Planning and organising

Knowledge sharing

Technical expertise

Attributes

Proactivity

Desired Skills:

SQL

MS Reports

MS Office

Management Information Systems

Learn more/Apply for this position