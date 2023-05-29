Management Information Analyst at Merchants – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The purpose of this position is to provide accurate reports for operations and control the quality of delivery to Business Units. This position also conducts analytics to advise on process information and functionality.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
Reporting:
- Identifies relevant sources of data from which to draw information
- Agrees report specification and format with line manager, operation and client
- Gathers and collates information into a report and ensures accuracy
- Delivers reporting requirements in a timely manner
- Facilitates the process of information analysis and report development for the operation
Analysis:
- Conducts statistical and commercial analysis to help aid understanding of the operation and identify risks / trends
- Explores and identifies reasons for such risks / trends
- Supports the Business Improvement team by providing required reporting and analytical support
- Identifies opportunities for further development within the management information systems
Quality Control:
- Maintains each operation’s MI Brief
- Audits each operation’s MI and makes sure it is in line with the MI Brief
- Supports the operations in signing off all delivered reports and confirms that they are fit for purpose
- Works with the operations to encourage a standardized set of reporting and MI tools
KEY INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS
- Internal:
Business unit head, call centre managers – Consultation, collaboration and knowledge sharing to meet operational MI requirements and MI Brief
- External:
Client – Consultation and collaboration in order to meet client reporting requirements
COMPETENCIES
Knowledge
- 2 years Information Management experience, preferably in a Call Centre environment
- Previous MI design experience
- MS SQL 2 years
- MS Reports 2 years
- MS Office
- Advanced understanding of management information systems
Skills
- Analysis
- Oral and written communication
- Planning and organising
- Knowledge sharing
- Technical expertise
Attributes
- Proactivity
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- MS Reports
- MS Office
- Management Information Systems