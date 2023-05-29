Natural Adabas Developer S5 – Gauteng Centurion

Senior Natural Adabas Developer required for a 12 month contract!.

The incumbent will compile and interpret technical specifications, according to a user requirements study, including Program specifications and Database design.

He/she will code and implement large information systems changes in a mainframe environment according to a technical specification set up according to the clients’ needs and ensure that clients’ requirements are met.

Also Assist in the solving of business problems by providing detailed personal advice and guidance to all levels of users in the expert use of systems, products and services available to them; demonstrates ingenuity in applying knowledge to complex and non-standard situations.

Key Deliverables (Primary functions)

Software Development and support of solutions within the Government Payroll space, including:

Software Development and programming,

Systems Support,

Client interaction,

Drawing up Program specifications.

Program design.

Program coding.

Program and sub-system testing.

Program and sub-system technical documentation.

Practical experience in the Natural programming language and Adabas and tools that are used in the Mainframe environment.

Takes responsibility for the systems testing function of all systems change requests allocated to him/her.

Experience in the coordination of the user test phase and the technical system implementation.

Must have JCL’s (Job Control Language) knowledge.

Analytical skills to assist with problem solving

Qualifications

Experience

3 Year degree/ diploma (NQF 6) in Computer Science or Informatics or similar

OR

Grade 12 & 6 years’ experience in digital system and application design and development.

5 years’ experience in Natural Adabas software development/programming

OR

Alternatively, 6 years’ experience in Natural Adabas software development/programming

Requires detailed knowledge of theories and practices related to Natural/Adabas and HR+Payroll systems.

Experience in NaturalOne would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

digital system

HR+Payroll systems.

NaturalOne

