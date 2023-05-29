Natural Adabas Developer S6 – Gauteng Centurion

Natural Adabas Software Development and support of solutions within the Human resource and Payroll space for a 12 month Contract!

Natural/Adabas Senior Programmer/System Analyst positions

Compile and interpret technical specifications, according to a user requirements study, including Program specifications and Database design.

Code and implement large information systems changes in a mainframe environment according to a technical specification set up according to the clients’ needs and ensure that clients’ requirements are met.

Assists in the solving of business problems by providing detailed personal advice and guidance to all levels of users in the expert use of systems, products and services available to them; demonstrates ingenuity in applying knowledge to complex and non-standard situations.

Software Development and support of solutions within the Government Payroll space, including:

Software Development and programming,

Systems Support,

Client interaction,

Drawing up Program specifications.

Program design.

Program coding.

Program and sub-system testing.

Program and sub-system technical documentation.

Practical experience in the Natural programming language and Adabas and tools that are used in the Mainframe environment.

Takes responsibility for the systems testing function of all systems change requests allocated to him/her.

Experience in the coordination of the user test phase and the technical system implementation.

Must have JCL’s (Job Control Language) knowledge.

Analytical skills to assist with problem solving

System and programming specification documentation, Communication, Business etiquette, Data interpretation, Problem solver, Driven, Self-study.

Technical:

Competent contributor that can work without supervision in the Maintenance area. Requires detailed knowledge of theories and practices related to Natural/Adabas and HR+Payroll systems.

Experience in NaturalOne would be an advantage.

Must be able to communicate (verbally and written) detailed technical and/or functional instructions and written procedures

Qualifications

3 Year degree/ diploma (NQF 6) in Information Technology or related

Alternatively, Grade 12 (NQF 4) with relevant IT experience

If Grade 12, minimum of 6 years experience, both in the following:

Natural / Adabas technology

Desired Skills:

JCL’s (Job Control Language)

Payroll

Coding

